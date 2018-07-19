125 Years

July 19, 1893

Sidney has prospect of another railroad. In order to compete and fight the Ohio Southern, which is practically paralleling the C.H. & D. in Toledo, officials of the latter road are discussing the matter of building a branch from Jamestown, in Green county, through Cedarville and Clifton to Springfield, a distance of 18 miles. It is quite likely the road, if built that far, will be extended to Sidney where it will connect with the main line.

C.P. Rodgers leaves this evening for Toledo, where he will join his wife and together they will leave for a few days trip up the lake and to Detroit.

William Shine received yesterday direct from the springs five barrels of the celebrated Excelsior Saratoga water.

The first home-grown roasting ears heard from were picked from the garden of Morris Honnell today.

100 Years

July 19, 1918

With the arrest of a man and his son today by Sheriff Burns and Chief of Police O’Leary a number of burglaries in the southwestern part of the city are believed to have been solved. The pair has been living along the north side of the river, west of the B. and O. tracks, south of Sidney. They are believed to be implicated in at least six burglaries in Sidney and three in Kirkwood over the past several weeks.

Wednesday and Saturday afternoons of this week are the last two days Miss Williams will be at the emergency hospital to weigh and measure babies under school age. Mothers should bring their children to the hospital between 2 and 4 p.m. She will be at the home of George Günter in Houston for the same purpose on Thursday afternoon.

Crusey Brothers have purchased the shoe repairing shop of George Webber, located on North Main avenue.

Harry Ratterman left yesterday afternoon for Celina, where he has accepted a position as foreman with the Deisel-Wemmer plant in that city.

75 Years

July 19, 1943

E.F. Day, cashier of the Loramie Banking Co. for the past seven years, has tendered his resignation to the board of directors of the bank. He has accepted a position as assistant cashier at National Bank at Lima. Herman A. Bornhorst, who has been associated with the bank for the past quarter of a century, has been named cashier.

His second decoration in 10 months, Lieut. C. Huffman Dearth is the recipient of the air medal for dangerous flights over mountainous terrain, according to an announcement released today by the War Department. He is located in the Far East theatre of operations, flying against Japanese positions in China.

Thirty-six members of the Sidney Kiwanis club and several guests were entertained by the members of the Piqua Kiwanis club at their annual outing yesterday afternoon and evening at the cottage of Dr. Curtis H. Libbee, at South Shore Acres, Lake St. Marys.

President Roosevelt and Prime Minister Churchill today delivered an ultimatum to the Italian people, to capitulate to overwhelming allied forces or suffer the consequences.

50 Years

July 19, 1968

VERSAILLES – Fire from a bolt of lightning caused approximately $500 damage to the Masonic Hall at Center and Main streets, across the street from the fire department. A man in a hardware store on the north side of Center street saw the flames following a lightning flash. Damage was limited to the window sill, the drapes, furniture near the window and portions of the rug, Fire Chief Clarence Ward said.

City council, acting unanimously, approved an increase in Sidney’s income tax from three-quarters to one per cent at its meeting Monday night. Not a single word of opposition was raised to the income tax increase. The tax increase, which becomes effective Jan. 1, 1969, is expected to yield an estimated $185,000 to $190,000 annually. The one per cent tax will run four years.

Torrential rainfall was reported at several places in Shelby County Monday afternoon as Sidney experienced its first appreciable precipitation in nearly three weeks. Mrs. Marvin Ditmer, residing on the Hardin Station-Houston road advised Dave Fette, government weather observer, that she recorded 4.75 inches of rain between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Fette said this morning his records indicate the county is still .46 of an inch below the average rainfall for the month. The total so far for July is 1.44 inches.

25 Years

July 19, 1993

A Colorado jury trial result has local connections. Colorado Springs resident Richard Anderson was convicted by a jury of second degree murder. This involved the death of Botkins resident Steve Poppe. He was the son of Don and Bonnie Poppe. The judge will determine the sentencing for Anderson in the near future.

Entrepreneur Paul Aselage has opened another carryout. This carryout business will be located on Fourth Avenue in Sidney. It will be called Sporty’s Carryout.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

