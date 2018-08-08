125 years ago

Wednesday, August 8, 1893

The matter of grading South Main Avenue was discussed at a special meeting of council last evening. It was proposed that material taken from Main be used to fix South and Water streets. In as much as the street fund is overdrawn, it was decided not to do anything toward the grading of South Main this year at least.

———

At a meeting of the barbers last night, it was decided to keep open until 10 o’clock Tuesday and Wednesday evenings next week at the time of the German Day celebration.

100 years ago

Wednesday, August 8, 1918

The Sidney Electric Light Co. has donated a light at the North Street bridge for the purposes of lighting up the bathing beach. More than 300 people took advantage of the refreshing recreation of bathing and swimming last evening. Prof. Rendeln is in charge at the beach.

75 years ago

Wednesday, August 8, 1943

Certificates were presented last evening to women of the Pemberton area who have completed the home nursing course of the American Red Cross. Receiving the certificates were: Mrs. Russell Borland, Mrs. Herbert Bell, Mrs. William Brautigam, Mrs. Lloyd Brown, Mrs. Ralph Cottrell, Mrs. Franklin Evans, Mrs. Ralph Fleming, Mrs. Warren Harding, Mrs. George Rickey, Mrs. Frank Shaffer, Mrs. Fred Steinke, Mrs. Oscar Swiger, and Mrs. William Yoder.

50 years ago

Wednesday, August 8, 1968

JACKSON CENTER – A Bellefontaine firm was awarded the contract for the Jackson Center swimming pool at a meeting of the park and pool committee Friday night. Total bids for the general contact, the plumbing and the electrical work came to $155,000 which is all being underwritten by an anonymous donor. The general contract went to Thomas and Marker of Bellefontaine. Slagle Plumbing and Heating was awarded the plumbing contract and Ritter Electric of New Bremen received the electrical work contract.

25 years ago

Wednesday, August 8, 1993

Tom Roll is the new principal at Bridgeview. He replaces Harold Schmiesing, who will become a math teacher at Bridgeview. Other new teachers in grades kindergarten through eight are: Melinda McCullough, Whittier; Melissa Meyer, Central; Cyndie Johnson, Central; Tracy Hinkle, Emerson; Jennifer Drake, Emerson; and Jan Chilcote, Emerson. Also new to the system are: Jill Kaufman, school psychologist intern; Ann Huffman, learning disabilities tutor; Kathleen Braun, learning disabilities tutor; and Polly Zwiebel, secretary at Bridgeview.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

