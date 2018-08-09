Sidney couples now face prison terms as co-defendants

SIDNEY – The second of a city couple, who were roommates and co-defendants on drug-related charges, will now be a resident with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC).

In other cases, ruled on in Shelby County Common Pleas Court, the co-defendant in a child endangering case entered a guilty plea to an amended charge; and a Sidney woman received a three-year prison sentence for theft.

On Monday, Roma D. Teglas, 41, was sentenced to 18 months at the Marysville Reformatory for Women on a charge of attempted illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility, a fourth-degree felony by Judge James Stevenson.

On April 5, 2017, Teglas and her co-defendant, Eric D. Root, 38, resided at 523 N. Miami Ave., when drug enforcement officers raided their home. Root was found to be preparing methamphetamine for sale. As officers searched the residence, he reportedly tried to flush drugs down a toilet.

Later that day, Teglas was found to have fentanyl in her sock during her arrest at the Shelby County Jail.

Teglas, who was living in Troy when sentenced this week, received the prison term due to probation violations. According to online court records, probation officers reported Teglas tested positive for drugs and failed to report to officers as ordered.

Root is currently serving a 17-month sentence at Madison Correctional Institution on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

Cases for another Sidney couple charged in connection with injuries to an infant were adjudicated recently. The pair are also co-defendants in a second case.

On July 30, Blake Owen Stephens, 21, 303 N. West Ave., pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted child endangering, a fifth-degree felony. He was charged with injuring the child.

He will be facing a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine when sentenced on Sept. 26.

Stephens is currently serving 18 months with the ODRC on charges of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and, safecracking, a fourth-degree felony stemming from a Dec. 22, 2016, break-in at a Fort Loramie residence.

On Monday, his then-roommate, Tiffany Ann Roe, 28, entered a guilty plea to a charge of attempted obstruction of justice, a first-degree misdemeanor. She gave misleading statements and attempted to conceal the location of Stephens during the child endangerment investigation on March 29.

When sentenced, she will be facing a maximum penalty of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. She was placed on a $2,500 bond.

In the second case, on July 30, Roe was placed on a $5,000 bond when she was found guilty of probation violations. She was originally found guilty of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and safecracking, a fourth-degree felony, through plea negotiations.

The charges are linked to Stephens’ case from a Dec. 22, 2016, break-in at a Fort Loramie residence.

She remains incarcerated at the county jail.

Crime history nets woman 3 years in Marysville Reformatory

In other cases:

• Stephanie Fulks, 39, 4126 Children’s Home Road, was sentenced to three years in jail on three counts of theft, all fifth-degree felonies. She received 12 months in prison on each count which were ordered to be served consecutively.

Originally, Fulks was found guilty for taking three credit cards belonging to other people between Sept. 4 through Sept. 15, 2016. On Monday, she was found guilty of probation violations for testing positive for drugs and failing to report to authorities.

Online court records indicate the prison terms are to be served consecutively due to her past criminal record.

• Elissa A. Graham, 24, 217 E. North St., was sentenced to 12 months in prison on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was arrested on Nov. 26, 2016, in possession of heroin.

She was found guilty of a probation violation for testing positive for drugs.

• Jeff S. Shofner, 31, New Lebanon, Ohio, received a 12-month prison sentence with the ODRC on two counts of possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested Nov. 6, 2012, with material to sell marijuana near a school.

Shofner was also found guilty of a probation violation leading to the prison term based on original charges.

• Bryan R. Sims, 50, at large, was released on a $7,500 bond after being found guilty of a probation violation. Records indicate he tested positive for drugs while at the Shelby House and for not reporting to probation officers.

He now faces a charge of attempted trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was arrested on Sept. 5, 2017, while selling methamphetamine.

Repeat offender gets 3 years

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

