125 years ago

Friday, August 10, 1893

The Sunday schools of the Lutheran church are holding their annual picnic at the fairgrounds today. There is a large crowd in attendance and they appear to be having a good time.

———

There is not a resident of Sidney who is not proud of the town, nor is there a resident who is not at all times desirous of advertising it to its best advantage. With the celebration of German Day and the great concourse of people which it is expected the celebration will bring, it behooves our people to be mindful of the appearance of our community. Marshal McClure and Street Commissioner Kendall stated today that all streets, alleys and sidewalks must be cleaned by Monday evening.

100 years ago

Friday, August 10, 1918

The possibility of the Sidney City Schools not being able to operate loomed last night at a meeting of the board of education. The financial report showed that after present obligations are paid, there will be funds available to pay teacher’s salaries for only one month. The board has already obtained the limit of its advance draw from the county auditor.

75 years ago

Friday, August 10, 1943

War industries in this area face a critical shortage of male labor which is hindering and may seriously curtail production, E.M. Seving, area director for the War Manpower commission declared today. A total of 200 male workers are needed locally right now, and more will be needed by the end of the year.

50 years ago

Friday, August 10, 1968

JACKSON CENTER – Glenn R. Smith, 54, long associated with Jackson Center schools, died of a heart attack at 5 a.m. today at St. Rita’s Hospital, Lima. He had lived in Jackson Center for about 20 years. During this time he had been high school teacher, basketball coach, high school principal and at the time of his death was director of distributive cooperative training. He was also a real estate broker.

25 years ago

Friday, August 10, 1993

Four new teachers and several new coaches have been hired by the Botkins Local Schools for the coming year. Superintendent James Degen reports that the new teaches will include Nancy Jackson who will teach art for grades K-12; Jill Kosch who will teach developmentally-handicapped students; and Amy Zumberger, has been hired as fifth grade teacher. Rounding out the field is Brett Meyer, who will teach health and physical education, and serve as learning disabilities tutor.

———

At Fairlawn Schools, Don Burroughs has been hired as the middle and high school business/computer teacher. A new art teacher will be hired to replace Dallas Hettinger, who returned to Circleville. A new comprehensive science and math teacher will be hired to replace Luann Lee who went to Sidney Schools.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-7.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org