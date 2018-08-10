CNBC interviews Gibbs

Shelby County farmer Christopher Gibbs, of Maplewood, made an appearance, remotely from his Maplewood farm, on a live segment of CNBC’s “Power Lunch” program Friday, Aug. 10. Gibbs was interviewed by correspondent Contessa Brewer regarding his thoughts on the recent “trade wars” between the United States and China, and what effect newly implemented tariffs have had on the farming industry.

Shelby County farmer Christopher Gibbs, of Maplewood, made an appearance, remotely from his Maplewood farm, on a live segment of CNBC’s “Power Lunch” program Friday, Aug. 10. Gibbs was interviewed by correspondent Contessa Brewer regarding his thoughts on the recent “trade wars” between the United States and China, and what effect newly implemented tariffs have had on the farming industry. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_christophergibbs.jpg Shelby County farmer Christopher Gibbs, of Maplewood, made an appearance, remotely from his Maplewood farm, on a live segment of CNBC’s “Power Lunch” program Friday, Aug. 10. Gibbs was interviewed by correspondent Contessa Brewer regarding his thoughts on the recent “trade wars” between the United States and China, and what effect newly implemented tariffs have had on the farming industry. Aimee Hancock | Sidney Daily News