Old favorites, new activities at Bremenfest

NEW BREMEN – Visitors to the 2018 Bremenfest Aug. 17-19 can try some new activities as well as some old favorites.

The event will be in the area of the Crown Pavillon at 2 W. Plum St. and Canal Street in New Bremen. A Little Miss Bremenfest and Miss Bremenfest contest will be Aug. 12 at the Dicke Auditorium in the New Bremen High School. A complete schedule can be found at Bremenfest.com.

Kelly Kamin, Bremenfest vice-president, said that the new Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course will be open to three age groups. Built by Parker Manger, people in grades K to 6, 7 to 12, and 18 and older will deal with obstacles from monkey bars to a wall.

Also new to Bremenfest is the first talent show.

“We currently have 11 contestants.. All are musical in nature — singers, a band, a duet, piano/harmonica player and a ukulele player,” said organizer Jean McCollum. “Steve Baker from Newscenter 7 is our guest judge, and the audience gets to participate in voting for a winner.”

Friday’s activities include the crowning of Little Miss Bremenfest and Ms. Bremenfest. Also, a 1-mile Fun Run and 5K Evening Run/Walk will start at Crown Pavilion.

On Saturday, kids can participate in a fishing derby sponsored by the Rod and Gun Club at the Erie Canal. Karnin said that children of all ages will enjoy a puppet and magic show. A cheer contest will be at New Bremen High School.

Other activities on Saturday include the 26th annual 15- or 50-mile bike tour and cornhole and mud volleyball tournaments. The Classic, Muscle Car & Motorcycle Show will come with Andy “DJ Fuzzy” Schwieterman.

Sunday’s feature events are the Bremenfest Parade, big wheel races, talent show finals, and 2018 Miller Lite Neon Sign Auction.

Food of many types is available all weekend. Saturday there is a chili cookoff sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion, as well as chicken wing sales. Sunday lunch can be St. Paul’s barbecue chicken dinners. All weekend, there will be food stands run by the Crescent Players, 4-H, Pizza Hut and athletic boosters.

Music on Friday night will be provided by Another Round. Saturday’s music is provided by Karma’s Pawn and the Sunday music group is The Remedies.

Throughout the weekend, there will be bingo and other games of chance, raffles and a beer and refreshment tent.

