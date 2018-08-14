Go Red promotes women’s heart health

PIQUA — It’s time to be demanding when it comes to women’s heart health and ask others to do the same. That’s why the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women – nationally sponsored by Macy’s and CVS Health – has launched the Go Red Commitment to encourage women to put themselves first, make a commitment, and take action for women’s heart health.

Join the American Heart Association to unite with your coworkers, friends and neighbors to make that commitment and further the fight against heart disease in the Miami Valley at the Go Red Goes North event on Thursday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center, 308 N. Main St., Piqua.

“By making a Go Red Commitment, women everywhere are coming together to fight their No. 1 killer, heart disease,” said Dr. Doreen Larson, chair of this year’s Go Red Goes North event and president of Edison State Community College. “I know that when we come together, we can build a culture of health for everyone in the Miami Valley and put an end to heart disease and stroke.”

The event will feature a heart-healthy luncheon, as well as a health and wellness expo, and keynote speaker, Kay Frances.

Known as “America’s Funniest Stressbuster,” Frances has shared her message to “lighten up, stress less and take care of ourselves” in 38 states and Canada for over 25 years. She holds a master’s degree in business administration, a degree in physical education and a 4th degree black belt in karate. She was also a family caregiver for seven years.

Also the author of “The Funny Thing about Stress; A Seriously Humorous Guide to a Happier Life,” Frances worked as a professional standup comedian for many years, appearing on a number of national television and radio programs including Lifetime Cable’s “Girls Night Out” and NBC’s “America’s Funniest People.” She also lived and performed in New York City, where she appeared at such well-known comedy clubs such as The Improv and Catch a Rising Star.

Go Red Goes North’s signature sponsor is Premier Health. Local sponsors are CompuNet Clinical Laboratories, Edison State Community College and Midmark. Media sponsors are Dayton Daily News, K99.1, WPTW, Sidney Daily News, Piqua Daily Call, Troy Daily News and the Miami Valley Sunday News. Go Red for Women is sponsored nationally by Macy’s and CVS Health.

Tickets for the event are $40 per person. Corporate tables are also available. For more information or to reserve your seat, email Ellen.Duncil@heart.org or call (937) 401-4861.

