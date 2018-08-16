Wrens named Country Fair grand marshals

DEGRAFF — The annual DeGraff Country Fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 23, through Saturday, Aug. 25.

This year’s grand marshals are Gerald and Bernie Wren and the Wren family. The Wren’s Service Station business was started in 1958 by Gerald’s parents Orville and Mary Wren. They started with a two-bay Shell gas station and one pick up truck.

In 1960, Gerald married Bernice and they began their lives together. After the passing of Gerald’s father in 1968, he took over the business. In 1980, they moved to their present location on West Miami on the outside of DeGraff and have grown to 16 trucks and operating in several counties across West Central Ohio for AAA service needs.

Their son, Jeromy, took over the family business on 1997 with grandson Joel riding along at the early age of 5. Now, Joel also works at the family business and little brother Jacob is riding with Jeromy to learn the family business.

Gerald has served the local community for many years as a volunteer fireman, assistant fire chief and has helped local law enforcement for many years. Bernie took over running the Wren’s Flower shop for 20 years that was started by daughter Julie in 1978 while still in high school.

They are the parents of Julie (Roy) Pulfer and Jeromy (Darlene) Wren and have five grandchildren Emily, Joel, Kaylyn, Jacob and Bryce.

The festival kicks off Thursday, Aug. 23, when the rides open at 5 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., the prince and princess pageant, junior king and queen pageant and baby and toddler contests will begin. From 8 to 10 p.m., J&S Productions will host a karaoke event.

On Friday, Aug. 24, the rides will open again at 5 p.m. Dance Fusion will begin at 5:30 p.m. in front of the stage. Wrestling, the main event for the night, will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., SaMaX will be performing.

Saturday, Aug. 25’s events start with the 5K run. Registration begins at 7 a.m. in front of the state. The run begins at 8 a.m., followed by the fun run at 9 a.m.

There will be a free cardio drumming class at 9:30 a.m. At noon, a community pep rally will be held at the stage. The parade will start at 2 p.m. A talent show will start at 4 p.m.

A baked goods and crafts 50/50 auction will start at 6 p.m. Bingo will be held at the firehouse from 7 to 10 p.m. At 8 p.m., a Braine Freeze Snowcone eating contest will be held at the state.

The winners of the cutest baby/toddler contest will be announced at 9 p.m. Bamboo Haris will perform from 9 .m. to 1 a.m. The raffle drawing or the grand prizes will be held at 11 p.m.