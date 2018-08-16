Darke County Common Pleas Court hears drug, firearm cases

GREENVILLE — A Sidney man appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court for arraignment this week. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Matthew Cooper, 30, of Sidney, was arraigned on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability, felonies carrying combined penalties of up to four-and-a-half years in prison and a potential $15,000 fine.

The charges stem from an incident in May of this year in which a loaded handgun was seized from Cooper’s vehicle following a traffic stop at a gas station in Sidney. As a result, Cooper was arrested and charged by Sidney police. The gun allegedly had a round in the chamber and six bullets in the magazine.

Cooper is currently awaiting sentencing on a case in Shelby County. His next local court appearance is a plea hearing, to be held Sept. 14.

