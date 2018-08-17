Welcome home

Deb Gibbs, left, watches her husband Chris Gibbs both of Maplewood, cut her retirement cake on the last day of her job at the Shelby County Auditor’s Office, Wednesday, Aug. 15, where she has worked for the last 37 years. Gibbs started her job when Thelma White was the auditor. Gibbs surprised his wife with the cake and a group of close friends and relatives.

Deb Gibbs, left, watches her husband Chris Gibbs both of Maplewood, cut her retirement cake on the last day of her job at the Shelby County Auditor’s Office, Wednesday, Aug. 15, where she has worked for the last 37 years. Gibbs started her job when Thelma White was the auditor. Gibbs surprised his wife with the cake and a group of close friends and relatives. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN081818Retire.jpg Deb Gibbs, left, watches her husband Chris Gibbs both of Maplewood, cut her retirement cake on the last day of her job at the Shelby County Auditor’s Office, Wednesday, Aug. 15, where she has worked for the last 37 years. Gibbs started her job when Thelma White was the auditor. Gibbs surprised his wife with the cake and a group of close friends and relatives. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News