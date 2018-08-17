On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 a.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include the OAEO Northwest Regional meeting on Aug. 21; local questions and issues for the November ballot and social media consideration/process. Other items include the remote ballot making system contract; Cynthian Township polling location inspections and notices to voters; cyber security training, which was held July 31; and stress testing for cyber security.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, Aug. 20, at 4 p.m. in council chambers.

The board will consider the request of Grace Baptist Church for a variance to increase sign height at 137 W. Edgewood St. in the single family residence district.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. at the board of education office.

Items on the agenda include transferring funds for turf and track replacement; license renewal with WORKS International; Midwest Regional Service Center service agreement for a sign language interpreter; employment of personnel; resignations of personnel; approving bus stops for the school year; and appointing representatives to the ETR/IEP meetings.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

The commission will consider the request of Britt Havenar, on behalf of John and Carol Hammer, for the approval of a replat of 5-foot of the property at 610 N. West Ave. to be transferred to the adjacent property.

The commission will also consider the request of Love’s Travel Stop to split and replat a lot to transfer ownership of a 20-foot strip of land in a two-part process that will create two new lots on the east side of Vandemark Road, south of Fair Road.