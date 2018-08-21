Fire, EMS responds to 337 calls

SIDNEY — In July, personnel of the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services responded to 256 EMS calls and 81 fire calls for a total of 337 calls compared to 389 calls in July 2017.

Personnel conducted in-house SCBA confidence, Quint 1 water operations, LUCAS CPR, EMS mass casualty, fire operations, confined space and EMS infection control training. Wilson trainer Woody Goffinett held a sport equipment removal training at Station 1 for the crews. One member of the department also attended a four day trench rescue training that was held at Bowling Green State University as part of a six month technical rescue team (TRT) training course.

Two fire investigations were conducted in July. One investigation was conducted within the city at 1170 Westwood Drive, and the other was in the county at 14255 Fawndale Drive.

The annual Shelby County Fair was July 22 to 28. The Fire Prevention Division reported they inspected 31 buildings, 14 rides, 36 concessions and 51 tents/vendors. Also, 137 children and adults toured the Fire Safety Trailer on the grounds, which was manned by Sidney Fire Department personnel and Jackson Center, Botkins, Van Buren, Russia, Anna and Houston Fire Departments.

The Fire Prevention Division performed 75 inspections, including 31 annual inspections, 17 re-inspections and handled one complaint. Special inspections were conducted at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, the Backstage Block Party behind the Sidney Theater, the BBQ Fest event held downtown, and the Y Fest located at the YMCA. The prevention division participated in the Safety Town, reaching out to 50 children ages 4 and 5. Fire Prevention Officers also inspected and were present for the entire annual fireworks display that took place at the Sidney Middle School on July 4. The division also provided training to a local business educating 27 adults on fire extinguisher training.