ZBA grants sign height variance

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals granted a variance request Monday for a sign height increase at Grace Baptist Church.

The church’s request to increase sign height up to 7.5-feet where a 6-foot maximum height is allowed at 137 W. Edgewood St. in the single family residence district was granted after Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth pointed out there are exceptional or extraordinary circumstances or conditions to the property. She also noted there are several other nearby locations with signage that exceeds the current code limits.

David Ayton, a neighboring resident of the church, spoke in opposition to the variance for the larger sign. He told the board he doesn’t want to any additional “noticeable and undesirable” bright, neon, large signs that can see from his home.

Board Vice Chair Tom Ehler asked church representative Nathan Breinich what was the reason for the request. Breinich told Ehler the sign had already been used by the church but is currently being refurbished and hopefully relocated from Edgewood Street over to Wapakoneta Avenue. He stressed that the sign will not have neon lights and that it will illuminated by flood lighting.

Board member Randy Rose asked for confirmation the sign is the same sign the church already used just want to move it. Breinich said the shape and size of the sign are not changing, but it is being repainted and the decorative lettering will be different.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.