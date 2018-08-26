Sidney man sentenced for drug possession

TROY — A Sidney man was sentenced to serve two years of probation for drug possession this week in Miami County Municipal Court.

Jeffery A. Shepherd, 47, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for three counts of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, each amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, on Thursday.

Shepherd was originally charged on July 17, when a Troy police officer made contact with Shepherd sleeping in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Troy. According to court records, an officer observed Shepherd asleep with three plastic baggies of white and tan powder on his lap. After the officer woke up Shepherd and asked what the substances were, Shepherd said that it was “heroin and ice,” the latter being a term for methamphetamine. Shepherd later said that the baggies also contained Fentanyl.

Shepherd was originally incarcerated in the Miami County Jail before being released after approximately a week.

