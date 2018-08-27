Martin fundraiser set for Sept. 1

SIDNEY — A benefit for Steve Martin, of Sidney, will be held Saturday, Sept. 1, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Sidney VFW, 2841 Wapakoneta Ave.

Martin was diagnosed with aggressive pancreatic cancer in May 2018. Martin and his wife, Erica Knouff Martin, have three children at home.

The cover charge for the event is $10 per person. There ill complimentary food and a cash bar available.

There will be a 50/50 raffle, auction and live entertainment.

For information or to purchase tickets, contact Erica, 817-902-2862.

The event is a family-oriented and all ages are welcome to attend.

If you are unable to attend and would like to donate, visit his Go Fund Me Page at https://bit.ly/2LvRLaz.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Martin family to help with medical bills and expenses.