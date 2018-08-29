‘Fly What You Bring Fun-Fly’ planned

QUINCY — The first “Fly What You Bring Fun-Fly” will be held Sept. 1-2 at the S&S Airfield, 302 Liberty St., Quincy.

The event, hosted by the TORCS R/C Club, is open to all current AMA members and any AMA legal aircraft. Proof of AMA and FAA is required at registration.

There is a $35 landing fee for both days or $25 landing fee per day. The landing fee includes lunch and a raffle ticket for pilot prizes.

Time slots will be scheduled for 3D aircraft, Heli’s Quads, Jets and more. All flying other than the designated time slots, racetrack pattern, will be enforced.

The field will be open Friday, Aug. 31, for set-up and flying from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pilots will be able to fly off a 2,100 foot by 65 foot grass runway. Generators are required as there is limited power on site.

Primitive camping is available on site. There is ample parking and pit area. Lunch both days will be available for spectators to purchase. There will be a 50/50 drawing both days.

Foamy combat and timed team build and fly event. Buddy boxing will be offered for kids and adults.

There will be a charity raffle for a receiver ready plane.