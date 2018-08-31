125 years ago

Friday, August 31, 1893

The school board at its meeting last night took 25 more ballets on the election of a principal for the high school and, on what was actually the 55th ballot taken last week and last night, A.B.C. Hitchcock was elected. At the meeting, Hudson Gartley was elected treasurer of the board. The course of study presented by Superintendent Orr was adopted by the board during its session.

100 years ago

Friday, August 31, 1918

The following officers were named at the concluding session of the Shelby County Sunday school convention held on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hardin Presbyterian church: A.F. Moon, president; F.F. Miller, vice president; Bessie Smith, secretary; James J. Bush, treasurer.

75 years ago

Friday, August 31, 1943

Representatives of the Shelby County war bond executive committee are conducting meetings this week with township chairmen and their workers in preparation for the opening of the Third War Loan drive in the county on Sept. 9. The quota for Shelby County has been set at $1,420,000.

50 years ago

Friday, August 31, 1968

James McCracken, Shelby County farmer and member of the fair board, won top prize in the Ohio State Fair hog-calling contest Thursday at Columbus. McCracken entered with a hog named Petunia.

25 years ago

Friday, August 31, 1993

Anna set a record in beating Covington in dual golf action over the weekend at Shelby Oaks, shooting a 161 to break the old record of 166 which was set last year. Ashley Wilt shot an even-par 36 and Jamie Fridley shot a 38 for the Rockets. Brian Ellis added a 42 and Travis Whitsett 45.

———

NEW YORK (AP) – Roger Ailes has been named president of CNBC, the cable TV business and talk network. Ailes, 53, also will be responsible for NBC’s new cable channel, America’s Talking, and will keep his job as executive producer of the syndicated “Rush Limbaugh, The Television Show,” NBC said Monday.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

