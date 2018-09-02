Village log

SUNDAY

-10:07 a.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police and Deputies responded to Campgrounds Lotus Cove on state Route 363 in McLean Township to investigate a complaint that people were shoot shotguns near a camper.

SATURDAY

-11:38 P.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police and Deputies responded to Campgrounds Lotus Cove on state Route 363 in Jackson Township to investigate a complaint that shots were heard in the area.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-11:30 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 4400block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-5:40 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to the report at the Sheriff’s Office that a man fell off of a motorcycle.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

