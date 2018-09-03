125 Years

Sept. 3, 1893

The report on the streets this afternoon that the big bridge on the Ohio Southern railway at Quincy had fallen yesterday afternoon is untrue. Only the engine and derrick were pulled off the end of the bridge. It was caused by having too heavy a weight on the derrick. One man went down with the engine and derrick, but escaped without serious injury.

———

In the bicycle race at the New Bremen fair on Wednesday and Thursday all the prizes were won by Shelby county boys. In the mile race, O.W. Niswonger, of Oran, was first and W.S. Furman, of Oran, was second. In the half-mile race, Niswonger was again first and J.A. Souders was second. In the two-mile race on Thursday, Niswonger was first and Furman, second.

100 Years

Sept. 3, 1918

The local draft board estimates that between 2,600 and 2,700 men between the ages of 18 and 21 and 31 and 45, inclusive will register for military service in Shelby county on September. 12. It is highly probable that five or six locations will be designated in the county to handle this registration.

———

As a result of examination for teachers held by the Sidney City Board of Examiners, the following certificates have been granted: high school – Hugh Bingham, John K. Martin, Anna Wilkinson, Helen Michael; bookkeeping – Daisy E. Lehman; elementary – Ruhamah Blue, Carolyn Griffis, Frances Louise Kennedy, Helen Irene Kennedy, Catherine McVay, Bonnie Davenport, Anna Lauterbur, Effie Aikman, Laura Marshall.

———

Field Marshall Haig in his report from the British front today says the enemy is retreating all along the whole battle front. The British took 10,000 prisoners in capturing the cities of Loens and Queant.

75 Years

Sept. 3, 1943

Complete working plans for the erection of an addition to the main tower of the new city building in which the famous old fire bell will be placed are now in the hands of the firebell committee along with estimates of the cost to complete the work. It will require $2,500 to install the bell in the tower in such a manner that it will be electrically controlled. The funds for the work will be raised by popular subscription because there are no city funds available for the project.

———

Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox reported today that the allied nations have sunk more than one-third of all Japanese merchant and cargo vessels tonnage.

50 Years

Sept. 3, 1968

Despite heavier than normal rainfall during the early part of August, precipitation for this area for the first eight months of 1968 remains below the long-time average, Dave Fette, local weather observer, reported today.

In his report, Fette noted the 3.28 inches of rain for the month brought the January-through-August total at the station north of Sidney to 25.29 inches. This was slightly under the long-time average of 26.74 inches but above the 24.80 inches recorded during the first eight months of 1967.

———

Someone who used to slip into Shelby County fairs without paying has relieved a guilty conscience. An envelope containing a note with a $5 bill attached was in the mail this morning for County Recorder Fred Linker, who is also fair board president.

25 Years

Sept. 3, 1993

Wildlife officers for Shelby and Auglaize counties will begin work locally around Sept. 22.

Timothy Rourke has been named the Shelby County wildlife officer for the Ohio Division of Wildlife, Ohio Department of Natural Resources. He will replace Michael G. McConnell, who was transferred in February to Gallia County.

Also reporting that date will be David Sheets, new wildlife officer for Auglaize County.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

