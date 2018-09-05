125 Years

Sept. 5, 1893

Col. Anthony has issued orders for the Third regiment, O.N.G., of which Co. L. of this city is a part, to go into camp at Chicago from the 7th to the 12th of September, inclusive. The regiment will encamp at Fleming Park, 100th and Lake street. An ample opportunity will be given the boys to see the World’s Fair.

———

The scholars of Miss Clara Amos’ music class here gave a recital in her home on North Ohio avenue last evening. The parents and a few intimate friends of the scholars were the only visitors present.

100 Years

Sept. 5, 1918

Nor for many years have the streets of Sidney been so devoid of motor vehicles as on Sunday, proving that automobile owners of the city cheerfully complied with the federal request for no joy riding and unnecessary use of automobiles as a patriotic duty to save gasoline. Violators of the rule were few in number and are being universally condemned by the general public about the streets today.

———

Noting that September is the month of highest typhoid fever prevalence in Ohio each year, the board of health has issued a warning for people to be especially careful to avoid infection during this month.

75 Years

Sept. 5, 1943

Some classy softball is promised at Monarch field tomorrow night when players from the Twenty-five Super Duper team will play the Monarch girls. In the lineup for the Super Duper squad will be: Frank Kerber, Fred Dull, Walter White, Gerald Smith, Joe Budde, Darb Harrod, Harold Toy, Red Raterman, Pete Bickel, and Roy Smith. On the bench to back them up will be: Francis Crimm, Ralph Shatto, Harold Kiser, Chick Spraul, Fritz Cook, and Doc Abe.

50 Years

Sept. 5, 1968

VERSAILLES – A large barn on the Donald Marshal farm on Burns road was destroyed by fire which broke out about 4:05 p.m. Saturday while the family was making hay in a nearby field.

The 48 by 84 foot barn contained 1,200 bales of hay, 400 bales of straw and 300 bushels of wheat. Also destroyed by fire were numerous pieces of farm and dairy equipment. Versailles Fire Chief Clarence Ward said the cause had not been determined.

———

PIQUA – Ground was broken east of here this morning for construction of a $4 million shopping center that will include a giant Sears Roebuck & Co. Store.

Called Tri-Town, Inc., the shopping center will take shape on a 40-acre tract located just east of the Interstate 75 U.S. Route 36 interchange. In addition to Sears, which will have 90,000 square feet of floor space, other stores committed to participate in the shopping center include F.W. Woolworth Co., and the J.W. Brown Store, a large downtown Piqua retailer.

25 Years

Sept. 5, 1993

LUDLOW FALLS – A Sidney man escaped injury when airplane engine problems forced him to make an emergency landing in a farm field Monday morning.

“I had engine trouble and needed a place to land,” said Terry Dunlavey of Sidney, after setting down in a field of wheat stubble off Ohio 48, south of Ludlow Falls.

Dunlavey was flying the four-seat, single-engine plane from Sidney to the Phillipsburg Airport when the engine quit, he said. He said he landed the plane without much trouble. The plan was not damaged.

———

COLUMBUS – Former heavyweight champ James “Buster” Douglas lost another bout – this one to his hometown, over a tax bill. Douglas lost his 1990 title defense to Evander Holyfield in three rounds but walked away with $19.9 million. And Columbus wanted its cut — $293,163.

The boxer argued he didn’t owe the money because he was living in Las Vegas, where the fight took place. But a jury counted Douglas out on Thursday after deliberating less than two hours. Douglas said he’ll pay the taxes, just as he did when he took the title away from Mike Tyson in Tokyo earlier in 1990.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

