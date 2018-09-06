Applications available for Chamber grants

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce is inviting its member schools and other Chamber member organizations involved with the education of Shelby County youth to make application to its Foundation for an education grant.

“The Chamber Foundation is an important component of our overall mission,” said Jeff Raible, president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. “Through the generosity of Chamber members, we are able to financially support many wonderful education based program supplements each year throughout Shelby County. These are education enrichment programs that might otherwise not occur without support from our Foundation.”

Last year, 22 education based grants were funded to Chamber member schools and organizations totaling more than $17,200. Recipients of these grants included Anna Schools, Big Brothers – Big Sisters, Botkins Schools, Fairlawn Schools, Lehman Catholic High School, the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center, Shelby County Historical Society, the Shelby County Libraries, Ohio State University Extension (4-H), Russia Schools, Jackson Center Schools, Sidney City Schools, Raise the Roof for the Arts, and Shelby Hills Early Childhood Center. Additional grant funding was provided to the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County.

To request a 2018 grant application, Chamber members can call the Chamber at 937-492-9122, email jraible@sidneyshelbychamber.com, or download an application from the Chamber website, www.sidneyshelbychamber.com. The deadline for submitting an application this year is Oct. 15, 2018.