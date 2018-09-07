125 Years

Sept. 7, 1893

Fire shortly after noon today heavily damaged the office and warehouse of the Wagner Manufacturing Co. The fire appeared to have started on the second floor of the three-story building. Packing materials in the warehosue fed the blaze and made it difficult for the fire department to control the fire. There was a large amount of finished hollow ware in the building ready for shipment and much of this was so badly damaged it will have to be reworked, Cause of the blaze has not been determined but there are indications it might have been of incentiary origin.

100 Years

Sept. 7, 1918

The Shelby County Memorial Association will hold a public meeting in the Sidney High school auditorium Sunday afternoon, Sept. 15 for the purpose of presenting memorials to the families of deceased soldiers of Shelby county in the present war. Presentation of the memorials will be made by J. Wilson Roy, president of the association. Seven memorials will be presented.

———

Louis Halberstein, of this city, was the high bidder when the stock of the McAdoo Store on East Fifth street in Dayton, was sold at bankrupt sale in that city yesterday. He has secured the large stock of men’s furnishings, fixtures and show cases, which he plans to move to Sidney in the immediate future.

———

The first world’s series clash between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs was a battle between the two great left-handers, “Hippo” Vaughn and “Babe” Ruth, and although Ruth allowed more hits, Boston won the contest 1 to 0.

75 Years

Sept. 7, 1943

A total of $600 has been received by the Sidney fire bell committee over the Labor Day weekend as efforts were being continued today to raise $2,500 by public subscription to install the old fire bell in the main tower of the city building. Contributions may be made to the committee or left at the fire station.

———

The four divisions of workers in Sidney for the Third War Loan drive will meet this evening in the assembly room of the courthouse for the issuance of material. D.R. Shelton is general chairman; with the division leaders: Homer Stang and Cecil Quellhorst, first ward; Rodney Blake and Robert Kaser, second ward; J.C. Custenborder and Karl Young, third ward; Harold Linker and Robert Neher, fourth ward.

———

The Sidney Fire Department laid 1,200 feet of hose during the fire at the New York Central roundhouse in Bellefontaine on Saturday. The fire truck was taken to Bellefontaine by Jesse Waggoner and Dale Hague, local firemen. They were on the fire scene for about seven hours. Railroad officials set the lost in the fire at $3.5 million, with at least $1.5 million of the total representing damage to 23 locomotives.

50 Years

Sept. 7, 1968

When it comes to blue-ribbon winners at the Ohio State Fair, Hoewischer Farms, R.R. 4, Sidney, must rank at or near the top among the exhibitors at the 1968 exposition.

During the two days showing in Short horn competition, the local breeder walked off with 14 first-place ribbons, five second place, and five third place in the open class.

———

Bob Hepler waited for the right time to card his best effort around Shelby Oaks golf course. Serving as president of the Shelby Oaks’ committee, the local restauranteer racked up his first par-busting mark to take the grand-opening meet at the local course on Thursday afternoon.

Just nudging the 72 standard with a fine 71, Hepler was three strokes better in the standing than either Bob Ross, Jr., Springfield, and Charlie Townsend, Bellefontaine, both of whom finished with 74’s to half runnerup honors.

It was the lowest mark ever set by Hepler on the beautiful Oaks layout. All three honors were recipients of awards at the conclusion of the meet, with Hepler taking a handsome trophy.

25 Years

Sept. 7, 1993

Amy Jones has been selected student of the monthy for September at Emerson Elementary School. She was selected by the Student Council. She is the daughter of Robert and Susan Jones, 725 Lynn St.

According to her second grade teacher, Amy was chosed because she is a very good student, always works hard, is a good friend to classmates, never makes fun of others, tries her best, and is interested in school.

A plaque with her name will be displayed at the school. She will receive a student of the month T-shirt and a free meal from Rax.

———

Lori Franklin, 17, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Herbert Franklin, 1312 Spruce Ave., has been selected as an entrant in the 1994 Miss Ohio Teen USA Pageant, a Carvern production being held this weekend at the Holiday Inn-Worthington near Columbus.

Franklin, who was selected as an entrant-at-large, will be competing with girls from all over the Buckeye State for the title of Miss Ohio Teen USA. A 1993 graduate of Sidney High School, she will attend Wright State University in the fall with a major in premedicine/psycology.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

