125 Years

Sept. 10, 1893

Sparks from a C.H. & D. passenger train set fire to the grass along the tracks between North street and the Studevant pike bridge this afternoon, threatening several homes and factories in the area. Only good work by the firemen and people living in the vicinity prevented the flames from spreading to the homes of Charles Wolfe Jr. and Hugh Runyon, and to the plants of the Sidney Pole and Shaft Co. and Sidney Buggy Body Works.

———

About 300 people met at the fairgrounds this morning to participate in the annual Pioneer meeting. By this afternoon the number had increased to 500. Rev. D.B. Rinehart delivered the memorial address. He read the names of 73 members of the society who have died since the last meeting.

100 Years

Sept 10, 1918

The matter of placing more gates at several of the railroad crossings about the city was brought to the attention of city council at its meeting last night. A motion was approved instructing the B. & O. to put in gates at the North street crossing, and the Big Four to place gates at Miami and Wilkinson avenues.

———

Mrs. Edith Silver, Sidney, will head the Y.W.C.A. war work campaign organization of Shelby county, according to the announcement made today by the State headquarters in Columbus.

———

Although they were able to garner only four hits, a home run by “Babe” Ruth enabled the Boston Red Sox to defeat the Chicago Cubs 3 to 2 in Boston and take a three to one lead in the World Series.

75 Years

Sept. 10, 1943

Splendid initial response to the Third War Loan drive by Shelby county was revealed today with the announcement that $25,000 in the various types of war bonds have been purchased on the opening day of the drive.

———

Some of the 36 units ready for occupancy at the Federal housing project, Buckeye Terrace, have already been rented, G. Ray Cull, the housing manager, said today, as he urged those interested in renting to contact him at the site. One, two and three bedroom apartments are available at a rent scale of $30, $33, and $36 per month.

———

Sidney was given a “surprise blackout” last night shortly after 9:30, when a complete power failure plunged the town into darkness three times before electric current could be restored completely. E.A. Shrider, of the Marion Reserve Power Co., said a feeder line of the DP&L near Houston burned out and relays on a supplemental line failed to function properly.

50 Years

Sept. 10, 1968

The Fort Loramie School Indian, damaged in July of this year by vandalism, is now returning to his original beauty under the supervision of Mr. and Mrs. Christ Henke of R.R. 1, Fort Loramie.

The statue, known to the town as “Peter Loramie” was restored for the class of 1966 by Mrs. Henke and placed in a spot in front of the school specially prepared by representatives of that class.

The Newport couple estimate that they will have the statue completely restored by the end of next week and it will be ready to be moved to the repaired standard at the school. Their repairs included fixing a broken arm, hand and several fingers.

———

Merger of Stamco, Inc., New Bremen, into the Monarch Machine Tool Co. was approved Monday in special shareholders meetings by both companies.

Thye merger will take effect as soon as the agreement is filed with the Ohio secretary of state.

25 Years

Sept. 10, 1993

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) – Cedar Point is building a roller coaster that promises to take riders to new heights.

“Its unlike any roller coaster in the world because of its seating,” Cedar Point spokeswoman Janice Litke said Wednesday. “The seats don’t have a floor to it. It’s like a ski lift. Your feet will actually be dangling below.”

Cedar Point announced plans to build the “Raptor” roller coaster for $12 million, the largest investment in the park’s history. It will open in May.

———

Answer: This television game show will have a Sidney contestant on Wednesday. Question: What is “Jeopardy!”

Maryclaire Stone, a Sidney homemaker and full-time college student, will be one of three contestants competing on the television game show “Jeopardy” to be aired on Wednesday. Locally it may be seen on WKEF-TV Channel 22 in Dayton at 7:30 p.m.

She and her husband, Mark Scancarello, have a daughter, Emily 3-1/2. The family has lived in Sidney for three years, moving here from New Jersey.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-6.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

