Civil War ‘battles’ begin Saturday

SIDNEY — The hills of Tawawa Park will be filled with the sounds of gunfire Saturday and Sunday as Civil War is fought again during the Civil War Living History Weekend.

Numerous events have been planned for the two-day event. This is the second time the program has been held at Tawawa Park.

The park will open to visitors at 9 a.m. Saturday. Presentations will be made throughout the day at the education tent. Harriet Beecher Stowe will be talking at 10 a.m. A program on the US Colored Troops will start at 11 a.m. A program about Jefferson Davis will begin at noon. At 1 p.m., the program will be about Morgan’s Raid.

The first battle of the day will start at 2 p.m. The second battle is planned for 7 p.m., which includes an artillery demonstration.

At 3 p.m. Champaign County’s U.S. Colored Troops program will begin at the education tent. At 4 p.m., the program will be Ghosts of the Civil War.

The day concludes with the 73rd OVI Regimental Band Concert at Geib Pavilion at 8:30 p.m.

Also planned for Saturday is a Monumental Building Tablet presentation from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Monumental Building, 133 S. Ohio Ave. The 73rd OVI Regimental Band Concert will perform at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Sidney.

On Sunday, the day begins with a Catholic Mass at 7:15 a.m. at the education tent. A Methodist service will follow at 8:30 a.m.

Four more programs will be held in the education tent Sunday. At 10 a.m., a program about Helen Peabody will begin. At 11 a.m., Champaign County’s U.S. Colored Troops program will begin. A noon, the program will be about Ohio’s Confederate Prison Camps.

A program about Samuel Churchill and the 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry will start at 1 p.m.

The final battle of the weekend will start at 2 p.m.

Throughout both days, Union and Confederate troops will be skirmishing throughout the park. Visitors should stay clear of the troops during the battles.

Visitors can visit the encampments and told to the Union and Confederate re-enactors.