125 Years

Sept. 14, 1893

A canal boat contractor at Piqua has just completed a handsome canal boat which will be used on the Miami and Erie canal by the State Board of Public works. The boat is named the “W.T. McLean” in honor of W.T. McLean of this city, who is a member of the board.

———

Dr. M.F. Hussey met with an accident at the Court street bridge yesterday afternoon. He was driving to the country to see a patient when the horse became frightened at several buckets of paint swinging overhead and turned so abruptly the buggy was overturned. The doctor was thrown out and received several severe bruises, but was not seriously hurt.

———

W.L.C. Sturm was elected president of the Perry Township Teachers Association when they met at Pemberton yesterday. Miss Minnie Hennessey was named vice president; E.L. Ferree, secretary; C.M. Line, corresponding secretary; and T.J. Robinson, treasurer.

100 Years

Sept. 14, 1918

Thomas Presser and family have moved to LaPel, Ind., where Mr. Presser will teach in the high school. For several years he has been a teacher in Sidney High School.

———

Notwithstanding the inclement weather yesterday a big crowd was in attendance at the Shelby County Fair. Although the races scheduled to start at noon were delayed until 2 o’clock, under the supervision of speed superintendents, W.A. Darst and V.C. Hetzler; the five races were completed during the afternoon.

———

American forces have flattened out the St. Mihiel salient, taking over 12,000 prisoners and two German divisions are reported menaced with annihilation or capture. The Americans were reported to be sweeping everything before them.

75 Years

Sept. 14, 1943

A group of local ministers and church representatives met with members of city council at their regular meeting last night relative to a community-wide youth program.

Progress toward the development of such a program and the obtaining of necessary quarters were outlined by the group. A committee composed of Councilmen Melvin, Piper and McClure was named by the president of council to meet with various interested organizations in an effort to work out a satisfactory program.

———

The silk and nylon hosiery salvage program is to be discontinued on Sept. 30, William A. Trimpe, city and county salvage chairman, said today. He urged persons having salvage silk and nylon hosiery to turn it in at the various collections centers in the next few days.

———

The three room home occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Ben LeVeck at the north end of Third avenue in the Syndicate burned to the ground yesterday afternoon following a coal oil stove explosion in which Mrs. LeVeck was severely burned. The home was located outside of the city limits and the fire department was not permitted to respond to the call.

50 Years

Sept. 14, 1968

MINSTER – Minster Mill was miraculously saved from complete destruction when a blaze which broke out early today was extinguished in about 90 minutes by three fire companies. No estimate of the damage was available because the owner-manager Robert Frilling could not be reached.

The saving factor was an alarm installed in the mill which was set to ring when the temperature reached a critical stage. Minster Fire Chief Ralph Poeppelman called for aid from New Bremen and Fort Loramie. Poeppelman said the fire was probably caused by spontaneous combustion.

———

Glen Phillips, 510 Aurora street, office manager of Everyday Manufacturing Co., will head the 1968 Shelby County United Fund campaign.

This was announced today by T.E. Kramer, president of the United Fund, as plans for the upcoming drive, scheduled for October 7-23 are being completed.

25 Years

Sept. 14, 1993

RUSSIA – Don Borchers of Russia has been named logistics manager for Clopay Building Products Company. In his new position, Borchers will oversee corporate logistics planning.

Richard J. Berish, vice president, operations, said Borchers will play a key role in “identifying and implementing opportunities to improve the quality and efficiency of our service, including order entry, shipping and product distribution.

Borchers, a 10-year employee of the company’s plant in Russia, previously served as plant accountant, controller and manager of financial planning. He is a graduate of Russia High School and Wright State University, Dayton.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

