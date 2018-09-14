Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Sidney on Sept. 22

SIDNEY — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is inviting Shelby County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, September 22.

The Shelby County Walk will take place at the Sidney Courthouse Square, 100 E. Court St., in Sidney. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 10 a.m.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants will complete a two-mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with a poignant tribute known as the Promise Garden ceremony.

Last year, close to 500 people participated in the Shelby County Walk. Eric VanVlymen, Executive Director of the Miami Valley Chapter said, “We’re looking forward to this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Not only does the Walk support Alzheimer’s research, care, and support programs, but it’s also a chance for families and friends to come together and share a message of hope. We’d love to see the entire community get involved and join the fight to end Alzheimer’s.”

Walk Committee Member Jenny Huelskamp says the Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is an annual tradition for her family. “The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is truly a day of showing support and love for those facing Alzheimer’s. I’ve been participating in the walk for years with my family and I always leave feeling hopeful and refreshed that we can make a difference to end Alzheimer’s,” Huelskamp said.

All funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. Last year, approximately $800,000 was raised through the Miami Valley Walks.

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter serves a nine-county region, including Shelby County. Last year about 30,000 people in the region were living with Alzheimer’s. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S.

Register today. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk or call 800-272-3900.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.