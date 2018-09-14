Helping out with the mums

Sidney City Schools had Friday off due to a mash up of what would have been a 2 hour delay for fog with a scheduled 2 hour early release. This left the Whittier PTO without student helpers to unload the mums for the annual mum festival Saturday at the school. The older grades help unload. PTO parents went to social media to call for help and people showed up to provide assistance. Four football coaches and their families were there. Grandparents, parents, teachers and staff, Whittier alumni, cheerleaders, high school students, middle school students and neighborhood kids came to help unload the truck.

Courtesy photo