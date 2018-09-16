Community theatre group announces auditions in Sidney Theatre

SIDNEY — Local community theatre group, Sock and Buskin Players, has announced auditions for their next play, “Things My Mother Taught Me.”

“Things My Mother Taught Me” by Katherine DiSavino will be the group’s first show o the 2018-19 season. A heart-warming comedy about a young couple starting their lives together, complete with advice from both sets of parents, whether they want it or not.

Auditions for the show are Sept. 24-25 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Historic Sidney Theatre. Cast includes a male and female in their late 20’s, two males and two females in their 50’s, and a building super of either gender, preferably in their 50’s. Ages are flexible. Auditions will consist of Cold Readings, with copies of the script available in advance. Dates of the production will be Nov. 9-11 and 16-18. S&B will be rehearsing approximately three evenings a week.

Established in 1974, Sock & Buskin Community Theater is a volunteer group whose purpose is to produce, perform, and introduce theater to the community by utilizing local talent and resources. The group has had a bit of a hiatus for the past three years, and is rebuilding, rebranding, and renewing themselves for their upcoming 45th anniversary in 2019. The rebuilding has included a newly structured board, new policies and bylaws, a new outlook on the arts in the community, and soon to come, a new name.