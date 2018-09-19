125 Years

Sept. 19, 1893

The John Robinson circus arrived in town this morning. The tents cover the whole of Gramercy park, and to make a tour of the various departments is very interesting.

———

Company L, Third regiment, O.N.G., which has been in camp at Chicago for the past 10 days, returned home this morning.

100 Years

Sept. 19, 1918

A United States Deputy inspector arrived in Sidney from Cincinnati today and took into custody Ed Scott, held in jail here for the mail pouch robbery last Friday night. Scott was taken to Bellefontaine and placed in jail for arraignment before U.S. Commissioner West of that city.

———

The local draft board today began mailing questionnaires to those men registered last week. Only those 19, 20 and 21 and up to and including age 36 on the date of registration will receive the questionnaire. It is expected that 10 days will be required to mail out all the questionnaires.

75 Years

Sept. 19, 1943

The Sidney High School Yellow Jackets get off to a flying start for the 1943 season by outplaying a stubborn St. Marys team in every department last night to win 13 to 0. Capt. Dick Flanagan scored both Sidney touchdowns, one on an 85 yard run. Bill Lonsbury accounted for the extra point on a plunge through the line.

———

American forces hammered out more gains, up to 12 miles, against the Germans in the Salerno area today.

50 Years

Sept. 19, 1968

NEW BREMEN – At a joint meeting of Minster and New Bremen village councils Tuesday night the mayors of both towns, representatives of the councils and Jaycees, signed an amended agreement with Mr. and Mrs. Alton Woehrmeyer of Minster regarding land for a medical center. The agreement includes the donation of an acre of land where a medical center will be built within a year.

Signing the agreement with the donors were Mayors Frank Dicke of New Bremen and Ted Purpus of Minster, Clarence Boerger, president of Minster Council, Kenneth Greiwe, president of New Bremen Council, Joe Sherman of Minster and Neil Good, of New Bremen, project chairmen for the village Jaycees.

———

The Shelby County Fair Board Tuesday night discussed raising its gate admission and membership ticket prices for the 1969 fair in order to offer free grandstand activities. No action was taken on the proposal which has been discussed in the past by the board.

Proposals offered would raise the gate admission from 75 cents to $1 for persons over 14 years of age, and increase the price of membership tickets from $2 to $3 each. All grandstand events would then be free.

25 Years

Sept. 19, 1993

Students from Minster and Versailles high schools are two of approximately 15,000 semifinalists in the 1994 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Named as semifinalists were Jessica J. Prenger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Prenger, 54 S. Hanover St., Minster, and Stephanie R. Taylor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Greg Taylor, 664 S. Center St., Versailles, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

Prenger plans to major in engineering in college and pursue a career in that field. Taylor plans to major in computer science and pursue a career in elementary education.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-12.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org