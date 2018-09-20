125 Years

Sept. 20, 1893

There is not much astir at the fairgrounds today. About the usual number of entries had been made up to 2 o’clock. In recent years there has been a rapid growth of lunch, popcorn, and mineral water stands, swings and other enterprises of a similar nature and the usual number on the grounds.

———

The materials for the new bridge across the creek at the foot of Fair avenue are on the grounds and work will begin soon.

100 Years

Sept. 20, 1918

More than 30 fellows gathered last evening to discuss football and whether Sidney is to have a high school football team. With the overwhelming response in favor, Mr. Martin, the coach, called upon Capt. John Millholland. He gave an interesting talk which was met with cheers from the fellows.

———

Chas. M. Wyman was elected grant knight of the Sidney Council K. of C., when members met last night. Clem Crusey was named deputy grand knight; Rev. L. Blottman, chancellor; Ed. F. Salm, financial secretary; Ben B. Amann, treasurer; Walter Eisenstein, recording secretary; Urban Doorley, advocate; Louis Brown, warden; John Gattes, inside guard; Jos. Wachsmuth, outside guard; John Collins, trustee.

———

Many of the county officials carried coal to their offices from the county heating plant in order to have fire in their offices today.

75 Years

Sept. 20, 1943

Eight new members were elected and three old members renamed to the Shelby county fair board at the annual election the closing day of the fair. New Members are Frederick Boyer, Dinsmore township; Charles Wrigley, Franklin; R.H. Ware, Jackson; Otto Foster, Loramie; Floyd Higgins, Orange; Don Renner, Turtle Creek; Donald Brandt and Donald McCormick, Van Buren. Re-elected were: Doyle Middleton, Green; Frank Fleckenstein, McLean; John R. Wical, Salem.

———

The latest class of volunteer nurses’ aides to complete their training “graduated” last evening. Instructed by Miss Dorothy Hoover the group included; Misses Doris Baker, Catherine Etzler, Juanita Bertsch, Ladonna Rauhouse, Gladys Wilson, Ethel Oldham, Mrs. Thomas Gish, Mrs. Paul Kaser, Mrs. Clarence Layton, and Mrs. Oscar Stockstill.

50 Years

Sept. 20, 1968

The village of Botkins is assured of a branch library of the Amos Memorial Public Library. Library trustees voted unanimously Wednesday night to establish the branch which was proposed by a committee of Botkins residents.

Backing the proposal were the Kiwanis club, the PTA, the Civic Club and the Botkins Women’s Club. The library will be operated for the benefit of all village and school district residents including senior citizens and school children.

———

August J. Cordonnier was elected president of the board of directors of the Shelby County Unit of the American Cancer Society at its meeting earlier this week.

Other officers elected were Fred Linker, vice president; Miss Mildred Farley, secretary; and Raymond Schaub, treasurer. Mrs. Ben Dowell of R.R. 2, Sidney, was named publicity director.

25 Years

Sept. 20, 1993

Shelby County’s representative in Congress, U.S. Rep. John Boehner, West Chester, 8th District, has a name for the naysayers opposed to the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

“I call them ‘the flat Earth society.’ They want to put a wall around your jobs and ensure that nothing will ever change. while we all would like to see that, it’s not realistic.” Boehner said while visiting the editorial offices of The Sidney Daily News.

Although Boehner is usually on opposite sides with President Bill Clinton, on NAFTA they both agree, saying that NAFTA will create jobs. Boehner noted that several industries in his district stand to benefit, including Hobart Corp. in Troy, which projects a 7 to 10 percent increase in job creation.

———

Chad Lowe, the son of former Sidney resident Barbara (Hepler) Wilson, was among the winners Sunday night at the 45th annual Primetime Emmy Awards presentation in Pasadena, Calif.

Lowe, a frequent visitor to Sidney for many years, won the Emmy for best supporting actor in a drama series for his role as Jesse, a young man suffering from AIDS on the ABC series “Life Goes On.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-13.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org