Power-washing business opens in Sidney

SIDNEY — A new power-washing and painting business, called LP&P Powerwashing and Painting, has officially opened in Sidney.

“I just want to give people the opportunity who really can’t afford to pay high prices. Because, if somebody wants their house cleaned off, they shouldn’t have to pay $1,000 to have their house power-washed. I’m offering very affordable prices for the same professional job,” owner Shane Lambert said.

LP&P Powerwashing and Painting offers services to both residential and commercial clients in up to a 50-mile radius. The business does interior and exterior painting. LP&P also provides free estimates.

The Sidney native said he had been planning to start his own business for the last couple of years but really brought it together over the last six months. Lambert noted that after working more than six years for other companies, and then attending several business management seminars, he decided now was the right time.

“Pretty much at the end of these seminars I was attending, everybody kept telling me the same thing, ‘If you don’t do it now, you might not ever do it. Just stop procrastinating.’ And so I figured, if not now, then when? So now,” Lambert explained.

The business is focused on power-washing and painting, but Lambert considers himself a handyman capable of performing many types of home repairs, short of electrical and plumbing work.

“Honestly, I just want to see the town of Sidney get improved, make it look a little nicer and give everybody the opportunity to do that for a cheaper price,” Lambert said. “When you drive around some parts of Sidney, you can tell some houses need power-washed; some need painted. I just want to offer people a better price to have that done.”

Many people, Lambert said, are unaware of the big difference it could make to have their houses or property power-washed. He recommends power-washing a painted home every two years to prevent the paint colors from fading.

“If your concrete hasn’t been power-washed in five years, you got to think of all the weather that hits it and the dirt from everywhere. That’s all five years of dirt collecting on your concrete,” Lambert said. “Most of the time — about 90 percent of the time — people are happier with the job than what they expected, because once they see it cleaned off, they almost can’t believe it.

“I’m just here for people who can’t (power-wash their property) themselves or can’t afford to buy the right equipment themselves, because you can have an 1800 PSI power-washer coming out, and it’s just not going to get the job done that people are really looking for when they are looking for a professional job,” Lambert continued. “I have the equipment to get the job done right the first time.”

No job is too big. No job is too small, Lambert said.

“I love what I do. I love seeing people’s reactions once the job is completed. It makes me happy to see other people happy,” Lambert said.

LP&P Powerwashing and Painting, officially established in August, is insured to cover any potential property damage. Lambert also carries personal insurance coverage. He also is in the process of creating a Facebook page for the business.

For information about services or to receive an estimate, call 937-658-4456.

