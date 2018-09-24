Shelby County welcomes MOO founder

SIDNEY — Vicky Harrison, founder of MOO – Mothers Opposing Opioids, will speak to the community about the effect of her son’s death due to an overdose of opiate drugs.

Her mission is to help others understand that these situations occur in good families. It is her goal to assist others in crisis, support family members of addicts, and educate the general public regarding substance abuse.

Community members are invited to her presentation on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Sidney Middle School auditeria, 980 Fair Road. Admission is free, thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

Harrison, a Darke County native, graduated from Bowling Green State University and earned a graduate degree from the University of Dayton. She began her teaching career in Ohio and currently resides in Arizona where she is a school psychologist. In addition to speaking engagements with MOO, she is the author of numerous articles and a book titled “Release Me,” written after her son Tyler’s death. Her second book, “2 Grams of Regret: A Grief Guide,” is nearing completion.

Samaritan Works, a local organization committed to helping individuals overcome addictions to drugs and alcohol, is sponsoring Harrison’s visit to Shelby County.

“Addiction can be found in all types of families, in all kinds of communities. MOO – Mothers Opposing Opioids is a movement that is relevant to Shelby County,” said Samaritan Works Executive Director Sheila Lundy. “I hope that parents, coaches, teachers, and community leaders will take time to experience this powerful message.”

There will representatives available before and after the program for those interested in local resources related to alcohol and drug addiction.

Harrison will also be speaking with student groups at area high schools during her stay in Sidney.

For more information, contact Samaritan Works Inc. at 937-638-4545, 130 N. Main Ave. in Sidney, or Samaritanworksinc.com