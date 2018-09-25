Winners of Sidney Neighborhood Beautification Awards are announced

SIDNEY — Two residences were awarded Sidney’s Residential Beautification Award this year, the city announced Thursday.

Homeowners Cole Denise, of 1113 Hamilton Court, and Tony and Elaine Kerns, of 1048 E. Hoewisher Road, were unanimously chosen to receive the award by the Citizen’s Peer Review Committee.

The award is given to recognize residents for improvements to their residence. Improvements can include renovation and rehabilitation, general cleanup, landscaping, or any other activity that improves the property and neighborhood.

The winners will receive a certificate of award, an award sign to be placed in their yard, and a photo of the residence taken by a professional photographer also will be presented to the winners.

“Sidney city staff would like to thank the winners for beautifying their house and neighborhood. We would also like to thank Picture Perfect Photos and Design who have volunteered to take professional photos of the winners,” said Sidney Code Enforcement Officer James Vagnone’s press release that announced the award winners.