125 Years

Sept. 26, 1893

Jacob Sanders, of Oran, who won third place in the three-mile county championship bicycle race at the fairgrounds last week, and Ray Redinbo, of this city, who would have won third place had he not been ruled out of the race, will race at the fairgrounds next week. Redinbo’s being ruled out has caused considerable discussion among wheelmen here and to settle the matter the race was agreed upon.

———

John Bush, Jr., left this morning for Chicago and the World’s Fair. He will have charge of the Wagner Manufacturing company’s exhibit which is in the Manufacturers and Liberal Arts building until the fair closes.

100 Years

Sept. 26, 1918

Judge Needles has accepted the appointment as chairman of this county for the Four Minute Men organization. This is a national organization of volunteer speakers for government presentation of topics of national importance to motion picture theatre audiences.

———

The athletic board at Sidney High school has been organized for this year, with representatives (a boy and a girl) from each of the classes: 9th year, Florence King and Ed Flinn; 10th year, Tina Needles and Wilson Kraft; 11th year, Imogene Jones and Lawson Ordean; 12th year, Lenore Flinn and Carl Martin. Also members of the board are John Millholland, captain and Arthur Wessel, mgr., and three members of the faculty, Miss Helen Michael, Miss Anna Wilkinson, and John K. Martin.

———

Mr. and Mrs. B.P. Wagner were called to Chicago yesterday by news of the serious illness of their son, Jerome Wagner, who had gone to that city to enter school. He was stricken with acute appendicitis Tuesday night.

75 Years

Sept. 26, 1943

Shelby county participation in the Third War Loan drive had inched past the halfway mark today as local campaign leaders expressed concern the county would fall short of its goal of $1,420,000. Frank Amann, drive chairman, said this morning that only 1,813 contacts have been made in securing purchases of $787,069. “This compares with 3,750 persons reached in the April campaign,” Amann said, pointing out the drive has only one week to run.

———

Scoring all their points in the final quarter against a tiring Sidney team, Bellefontaine came from behind last night to defeat the Yellow Jackets by the score of 20 to 13. Flanagan scored both Sidney touchdowns, one on a 50-yard gallop, and Lonsbury added the single extra point.

50 Years

Sept. 26, 1968

HOUSTON – Richard Meeker of R.R. 1, Piqua, was named to the Hardin-Houston board of education to replace Charles Pitsenbarger who resigned.

He was chosed from a field of seven persons who showed interest in the position by appearing to be interviewed.

———

A bicycle rodeo for fifth and sixth grade school students will be sponsored by the Sidney police department and Sidney Optimist Club at Sidney High School Saturday afternoon.

The safe-riding contest, the first ever held here, will get under way at 1:30 p.m., according to Ptl. Joseph W. McMillen, school safety officer. Earl Vance is in charge of the Optimist Club’s participation in the event.

25 Years

Sept. 26, 1993

CINCINNATI (AP) – The Cincinnati Reds are so bad that owner Marge Schott is tempted to abandon them.

The Reds have lost 12 in a row – their longest losing streak in nearly a half-century – as they stumble towards the finish of one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.

After they lost their 11th straight Tuesday night against the Los Angeles

Dodgers, Schott headed for the exit and said, “I don’t even know why I come down here anymore. I’m not coming back tomorrow.”

———

Rob Lowe, actor and son of a former Sidney resident, has become a father.

Makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff gave birth Friday to a 9-pound, 5-ounce boy in Los Angeles. The child was named Matthew Edward Lowe. She and Lowe were married in 1991.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

