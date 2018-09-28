Minster to host 44th annual Oktoberfest

MINSTER — The 44th annual Minster Oktoberfest will feature a longtime local clergyman as the grand marshal of the parade. The parade theme is “Where Heritage Lives” in noting the historic German roots in the community.

The festival is set for Oct. 5 through 7 throughout the village and is free and open to the public.

Father Rick Nieberding, who recently concluded his storied ministry at the St. Augustine Catholic Church and St. Joseph Parish, will be honored during the parade set for Sunday at 2 p.m.

Reportedly, Nieberding was involved in the Minster community for nearly 20 years as an associate pastor or pastor at the local church, according to Parade Chairperson Alex Monnier. It was noted Nieberding helped form the Mass and McDonald’s ministry program. He was also involved in the pX Games and Pumpkins for Life.

The Oktoberfest began in 1975 when the Minster Jaycees, known as the Minster Journeyman’s Club, joined with the local Kiwanis Club, known then as the Minster Service Club to create a community festival. Today, more than 80,000 people attend throughout the three-day event held annually in the first weekend with a Sunday in October.

Multiple events are scheduled for adults and children. They include:

Friday

• Arts and crafts booths will be open from 6 to 10 p.m.

• Following the food stands opening at 6 p.m. mug sales begin at the Button Haus.

• The group Autobahn will perform in the Gazebo from 7 to 11 p.m.

• Karma’s Pawn will perform from 8 to 11:30 p.m. in the Spass Platz.

• Roger Demange will be providing music in the Heritage Beer Garden from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

• Car show registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Community Bowling Lanes.

• The Little Miss Oktoberfest pageant begins at 10 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

• Arts and crafts open at 10 a.m. with food stands opening at 11 a.m.

• Opening ceremonies will be held at noon at the Gazebo.

• At 1 p.m., the Miss Oktoberfest pageant will be held at the Spass Platz.

• From 1 to 6 p.m., the Cincinnati Schnapps will perform in the Gazebo.

• Beer tray relays begin at 2 p.m. on Fourth Street. The Jug Hoist event will be held there following the relays.

• The Klaberheads will perform from 3:30 to 7 p.m. in the Spass Platz.

• At 4 and 6 p.m., a celebration Mass will be held at St. Augustine church.

• Frank Moravcik and the Band will perform from 7 to 11 p.m. in the Gazebo.

• Autobahn will be on stage from 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Spass Platz.

• Ohio Brewed will perform in the Heritage Beer Garden from 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday

• At 7:30 a.m., registration begins at Minster High School for the 10K Run. Race awards will be handed out afterwards at the Spass Platz.

• Arts and crafts will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food stands open at 11 a.m.

• At 2 p.m., the parade begins.

• From 3:30 to 8 p.m., The Klaberheads will perform in the Spass Platz, and the Route 161 Wanderers will be on stage at the Gazebo.

• From 4 to 8 p.m., Steve Rosenbeck will entertain in the Heritage Beer Garden.

• Stands close at 8 p.m.

The Minster Oktoberfest 10K is the final in the Triple Crown 10K series. It is also part of the Run Ohio Grand Prix Series, one of the fastest 10K races in the midwest, and offers prize money to the fastest runners.

Prizes include $400 for first place; $300 for second place; $200 for third place; and $100 each to the first male and female participants within the master’s runners and grand master’s runners categories, as well as the first male and female finisher from top county runner and top triple crown runner categories.

Course records are held by Julius Koskei, who finished at 28:18, and Malika Mejdoub, who finished at 33:03.

The race entry fee is $35 for the single race, and $40 if you are participating as part of the Triple Crown and have completed both the Strawberry 10k and the Run to the Moon 10k.

To register, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/OH/Minster/MinsterOktoberfest10kClassic.

For more information about the Minster Oktoberfest, visit www.minsteroktoberfest.com.

Josh Robinett, of Columbus, gets a closer look at a beer stein at 2017 Minster Oktoberfest. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_4Oktoberfest17.jpg Josh Robinett, of Columbus, gets a closer look at a beer stein at 2017 Minster Oktoberfest.