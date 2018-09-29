125 Years

Sept. 29, 1893

During the summer the court house grounds have been made a loafing headquarters. In the daytime frequently several persons could be found lounging in the square or rolling over the grass. Last night some persons defaced the walls and pillars with profanity and vulgarity of the lowest grade. Although the commissioners and city authorities have been inclined to treat the matter lightly heretofore, it would not be out of place for Thomas O’Leary, who cares for the grounds, be given special police authority over the grounds and city police be instructed to give closer attention to those who congregate there late in the evenings.

100 Years

Sept. 29, 1918

Shelby Baughman, president of the First National Bank at Jackson Center, has announced he will retire from active work in the bank. His son, Frank Baughman, a member of the Columbus firm of Myers and Baughman, track buyers of grain, will come to Jackson Center to take full charge of his father’s banking, farming and grain elevator business.

———

Judge and Mrs. J.D. Barnes, Misses Emma Graham and Edith Silver motored to Columbus yesterday to attend the meeting of county chairmen of the different branches of war work. Among others, they were addressed by Governor Cox.

———

Rev. L. Moore, secretary of the Shelby County Ministers’ Association, has been advised by the chief of the gasoline section of the Bureau of Oil Conservation, that the request that Sunday motoring be discontinued does not apply when the machine is used for going to and from church specifically.

75 Years

Sept. 29, 1943

The Monarch Machine Tool Co. has been awarded a contract for building the rotating, elevating and firing mechanisms of the Bofor’s anti-aircraft guns, it was announced today by Wendell E. Whipp, president of the company. This gun has proved highly successful in knocking Japanese aircraft from the skies. “The gun contract marks Monarch’s first step into war products other than machine tools,” Whipp said.

———

A tremendous outpouring of last-minute contacts swamped drive headquarters last night and sent the total subscriptions for Shelby county in the Third War Loan drive surging upward to $1,365,000, just $55,000 short of the quote of $1,420,000. Frank Amann, campaign chairman, expressed confidence the company would reach its quota by the time the drive officially closes.

———

Officials of the Wilson Memorial Hospital have been advised that the War Production Board in Washington has granted a AA3 priority for the new wing to be constructed at the local institution. At the same time, it was announced the project is now on the market for bids with the opening set for Oct.21.

50 Years

Sept. 29, 1968

John Miller, 2015 North Main avenue, has been elected president of the Sidney Kiwanis Club and will take office in December, according to an announcement by Don Bollinger, current Kiwanis president.

Replacing Miller as first vice president is Ed Neuce, 619 Lynn street, currently second vice president. James Brentlinger, Montrose street, replaced Neuce as second vice president. Jack Feucht, 321 Vandemark road, was elected treasurer, and Robert Peters of Bon Air remains as club secretary.

———

CINCINNATI – Pete Rose is a confused and bewildered young man today. “It’s unbelievable,” he said, “how a guy can get so lousy in just one week.” Rose had only one hit in seven at bats Friday night as the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Willie Mays’ 15th-inning homer.

However, the Reds outfielder managed to cling to a one-point lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Matty Alou in League batting title. Rose, who has had only two hits in his last 20 trips to the plate, finished the long night with a .330 mark. Alou was batting .329 after going hitless Friday as the Pirates dropped a 4-1 verdict to the Chicago Cubs.

25 Years

Sept. 29, 1993

Six bank offices owe much of their existance to Don R. Fogt and many community service projects are the result of his fund-raising abilities. But now Fogt has decided it’s time to retire.

Fogt, of Sidney, turned 65 this week and will retire Thursday as executive vice president of Bank One of Sidney. He has been responsible for public relations, loan and management duties.

Fogt has been with the bank for 45-1/2 years, starting when it was Citizens National Bank and later becoming Citizens Baughman National Bank. He remained when the local bank operation was acquired by Banc One Corp., based in Columbus.

Starting work on March 15, 1948, the Anna native worked his way up from teller to bank director in 1969, and then to executive vice president in 1972. He has been on the bank’s board of directors for 25 years and plans to officially retire from that post as well at the end of the year.

Asked what he has recommended to potential home buyers, Fogt said, “I advise that for a home loan they have 10 to 20 percent down and not have payments bigger than they can handle because you still have to live a bit.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-20.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

