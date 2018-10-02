Indictments issued for receiving stolen property, injury, and money cases

SIDNEY – Indictments were handed down by the Shelby County grand jury Thursday, Sept. 27, for seven people regarding cases with allegedly receiving a stolen truck, writing bad checks, felonious assault and domestic violence.

Those charged will be arraigned on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Online court records indicate Thomas M. Johnson, 36, and Brandy McClellan, 27, received various charges regarding a stolen Ford F-150 truck. One of the defendants is currently incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail.

Johnson, at large, was charged with failure to comply with an ordered or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was also charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, listed as fourth and fifth-degree felonies.

Court records show prosecutors claim that on Sept. 14 Johnson took possession of the truck knowing it was stolen. It also had stolen dealer license plates on the vehicle. During a traffic stop by an officer, Johnson is accused of attempting to back the truck into Shelby County Sheriff’s Dep. Joe March risking injury.

Also, McClellan is charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, both fourth and fifth-degree felonies, for allegedly receiving the same truck and license plate the same day. She is currently housed at the Shelby County Jail.

Edwin S. Knox II, 60, 13952 Lochard Road, Anna, was charged with two counts of passing bad checks, fourth and fifth-degree felonies.

On Aug. 2, Knox wrote a $5,000 check to the John R. Lloyd Concrete Construction Co. of Sidney allegedly with knowledge the funds were not in the bank account. On Aug. 9, Knox reportedly wrote a second check in the amount of $18,000 knowing it was going to have insufficient funds.

Chance Rockwell, 1501 Grove St., was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He is accused of punching a male victim on July 22 causing him to lose consciousness. The victim also suffered a broken jaw in two places.

James Q. Ford, 44, 1350 Sixth Ave., is being accused of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He supposedly injured a female household member on April 16. Court records Ford has a previous domestic violence conviction in Shelby County.

Joshua A. King, 37, incarcerated, was charged with possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested July 10 allegedly with heroin.

Zachary K. Luthman, 29, 800 Dorley Road, has been charged with two counts of possession of drugs and two counts of possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested Sept. 24 and Sept. 26 supposedly in possession of heroin.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

