125 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 1, 1893

The Knights of the Golden Eagle dedicated their new hall in the DeWeese block last night with an elegant supper and dance. All the families and friends of the members were invited and there were more than 125 people present.

———

Thanksgiving Day was appropriately celebrated in Sidney. Some of the business houses were closed the entire day and most all closed at 11 o’clock in the morning for the remainder of the day. The M.E. Church was filled for the Thanksgiving service at 10:30 a.m. in which all denominations participated.

100 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 1, 1918

George B. Millhoff, who has been conducting the Valley City Milk depot on West Avenue for the past few years, has sold to Henry P. Bailey. Clyde Millhoff will remain as manager. Bailey has conducted a dairy business near Lockington for years, until sold out recently, by the Miami conservancy.

75 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 1, 1943

Last night’s surprise test mobilization of Sidney’s Co. K, Ohio State Guard, was pronounced a complete success today by Capt. Frank H. Marshall, commanding officer of the local unit. In less than two hours after the telegram was received in Sidney ordering the mobilization, 45 of the company’s 48 enlisted men and three officers had reported to the armory.

50 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 1, 1968

Mounted atop a fire department aerial ladder truck, Santa Claus made his arrival in Sidney at 1 p.m. Friday. Hundreds of children turned out for the annual Christmas event and saw Santa tour the courthouse square accompanied by the Holy Angels and Sidney High School bands. Vice Mayor Donovan Hill and Kenneth Hottle, president of the Sidney Chamber of Commerce retail division gave Santa the official welcome on the north side of the court square. They also presented Old Saint Nick with a bundle of mail from the city’s youngsters.

25 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 1, 1993

Thomas S. Monaghan, founder, president, and chairman of the board of Domino’s Pizza Inc., will be the principal speaker at the annual Lehman High School Foundation Banquet, according to Foundation President John Freytag. The banquet is scheduled for Jan. 29.

———

Photo: Stuffing letters into envelopes are Terri Stark, Holly Urbanc and Sara Barhorst. Standing is Vicki Edwards. They are the Caring at Christmas Committee that has organized to allow people to donate the cost of Christmas cards and postage to the organization to be used for Wilson Hospice Care.

———

Two Shelby County men have been named to the regional board for Star Bank in Sidney. Timothy Geise, 39, president and owner of Dickman Supply Inc. of Sidney, and Charles Rhyan, 50, superintendent of the Anna Local School District, are new additions to the Star board.

———

Sketch: A musical angel lists her voice in song to celebrate the holiday season. This picture was drawn by Beth Maurer, an eighth grader in the Fort Loramie Schools. There are now 24 shopping days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

