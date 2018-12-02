Santa makes his rounds

Leo Diaz, 7, of Sidney, son of Marjory Jones, bowls at the Big Brothers Big Sisters Christmas bowling party at Bel-Mar Lanes Saturday, Dec. 1. Kids got food and presents at the party.

Brothers Jack Schweitzer, left, 8, and Garrett Schweitzer, 6, both of Sidney, children of Gary and Lesley Schweitzer, look at hats made by Deb Burwell for sale during Santa’s Market at Fort Loramie High School Sunday, Dec. 2.

Kensington Dapore, left, 2, makes Christmas ornaments with her father Craig Dapore, both of Fort Loramie, at Santa’s Market held at Fort Loramie High School Sunday, Dec. 2. Kensington is also the daughter of Amanda Dapore.

Hudson Roach, 11 months old, seated on his mom, Camryn Ball’s, lap, gives Santa a look at Santa’s Market held at Fort Loramie High School Sunday, Dec. 2. People could buy from two gyms filled with vendors at the event. The mother and son are from Sidney.

List in one hand and cookie in the other Hadley Billing, 5, of Anna, daughter of Jade and Kelly Billing, takes part in a hunt for little Santa pictures hidden around the Anna Community Branch Library Sunday, Dec. 2. Kids could play games eat cookies and talk to Santa.

Courtney Greve, center, 2, of Botkins, is handed a balloon dog made by Tina Alt, of Versailles, as Courtney’s sister Madison Greve, 7, and Landon Frilling, 6, both of Botkins, son of Matt and Brooke Frilling watch during the Botkins Fire Department’s Christmas party Sunday, Dec. 2. The sisters are the children of Lucas and Carly Greve.

Morgan Ott, left, 3, daughter of Joe and Heather Ott, plays a plinko game as Botkins firefighter Gabe Lawrence, both of Botkins, watches at the Botkins fire department Christmas party Sunday, Dec. 2. Kids ate candy, met Frosty and watched a magic show.

Santa extricates his beard from the tight grip of Miles DuLaney, 5 months, of Kettlersville, son of Amanda and A.J. DuLaney, at the Botkins Historical Society’s Chirstmas event Sunday, Dec. 2.

Lacee Francis, 4, of Sidney, pets a reindeer at the Amos Memorial Library Saturday, Dec. 1. The library had, Santa, live music, food and crafts.

Octavia Reprogle, 11 months, of Sidney, daughter of Jim and Shelby Reprogle, meets Santa at the Ross Historical Center Saturday, Dec. 1. Kids made Christmas ornaments, learned about woodcarving and watched an elaborate toy train set.

