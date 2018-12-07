Heating help available

SIDNEY — The Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (E-HEAP) will run through March 31.

Income eligibility is 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. E-HEAP provides financial assistance once per heating season to households that are threatened with disconnection, already disconnected or have a less-than-25 percent supply of bulk fuel, wood or coal. E-HEAP can also cover assistance to establish or transfer service.

For information regarding guidelines and to schedule appointments call 937-507-9341.