Ehemann elected CCAO board president

COLUMBUS — A Shelby County Commissioner has been elected president of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) board of directors for 2019. She will be working with the association’s leadership to strengthen the partnership between state and county government

“County challenges have increased significantly. Collaboration and cooperation between the two government entities must exist to strengthen counties for the well-being of Ohioans,” Ehemann said. “I’m honored and excited to work with CCAO leadership to accomplish this goal and improve the quality of life and prosperity of Ohio and its citizens.”

Ehemann has been a CCAO board member since 2014. She serves on the association’s Jobs, Economic Development & Infrastructure, the Taxation and Finance, and the Justice and Public Safety committees as well as the Water Quality Task Force. She also was the first vice president on the 2018 CCAO Executive Committee. She was elected president of the CCAO Board of Directors on Dec. 10 by her peers at their annual Winter Conference in Columbus, Ohio.

“I have worked with Commissioner Ehemann for many years, and I have seen firsthand her passion for public service and local government,” said CCAO Executive Director Suzanne Dulaney. “I am very pleased we will continue to work together to strengthen counties and therefore create a stronger Ohio.”

Ehemann is the first commissioner from Shelby County to be elected president of the board of directors.

CCAO advances effective county government for Ohio through legislative advocacy, education and training, technical assistance and research, quality enterprise service programs, and greater citizen awareness and understanding of county government.