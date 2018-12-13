Local business to give away free Christmas dinners

SIDNEY — The owner of Dock Wireless Store is stepping up to give away free food baskets to families in need again this Christmas.

Over the past several years, business owner Dock Foy, of Sidney, has given away food baskets to needy families during the holiday season. Last year he handed out 12 dinners at his store, located at 806 W. Russell Road.

The food baskets include all of the staples to prepare a Christmas dinner. This year, Foy plans to give each family selected a turkey or a ham, green beans, a bag of potatoes, a box of stuffing mix, cranberry sauce and rolls. Each basket will be supplied based upon the size of the family in need, Foy said.

The number of baskets to be given out will be based upon the need of the community.

“All requests will be considered,” Foy said.

In order to be considered, those interested, or anyone who knows of a family in need, should like the business’s Facebook page at https://facebook.com/wirelessdock.foy/ and send a request to be selected through Messenger to the business.

The funds for the dinners comes from Foy’s own pocket.

In past past years, he has also gone to low-income housing divisions in Sidney during the summers to make hot dogs and hamburger for the kids and families there. Then he got the idea to give out food to needy families during the holidays.

“Because when we were little, we used to get food baskets from the Salvation Army. Back in the 60s, the Salvation Army used to come around to the projects and put meals on everybody’s porch. I just remember that when I was little,” Foy said of what inspired him to give back to the community.

“I’m not closed. I’m still doing the community outreach to help people,” Foy said when speaking a little about a rumor spread during the fall that his business was closing. “I’m not closed and still have other options (people) can choose if they were Boost customers of mine. I ain’t disappeared and went off into the sunset. And when they support me, they support their community, because I use what I make to flip back and give back to people in need. Even though some customers may not be in need, but they might have family members or friends they know of that are in need.”

Foy is no longer an authorized Boost Mobile dealer, but now offers Verizon, AT&T, H20 Wireless and Page Plus Cellular pre-paid, non-contract wireless service.

The deadline to submit a request for a food basket is Thursday, Dec. 20. The baskets will be ready for pick up on Monday, Dec. 24.

The Dock Wireless Store can be reached for further questions through Facebook or by calling 937-710-4636.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

