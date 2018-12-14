Crown not cited by OSHA

NEW BREMEN — Crown Equipment Corp. will not be cited by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) after an employee died following an industrial workplace accident in August. The decision came after OSHA conducted a nearly three-month inspection of the incident.

Travis Temple, 49, of Celina, died from injuries sustained after he was allegedly struck by a lift truck at Crown’s Plant 4 Operations in New Bremen, Aug. 13.

“OSHA found the employer had a compliant powered industrial vehicle program, proper training and accountability for their safety and health programs. Although a fatality occurred, there were no compliance issues found associated with the incident. As such, OSHA found no basis to issue citations,” a Department of Labor spokesperson said Thursday via email.

On Monday, Aug. 13. at 2:15 p.m., the New Bremen Police Department was notified that a rescue squad responded to 510 W. Monroe St. on the report of a male employee’s being struck by a lift truck. When police arrived at the scene, Crown medical personnel were treating Temple.

Temple was transported by St. Marys emergency squad to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, where he later died as a result of his injuries. In August, Allen County Coroner’s Office Investigator Jamie Sizemore said Temple’s body was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for a forensic study to determine the cause of death. When contacted by the Sidney Daily News, Friday, Dec. 14, the coroner’s office declined to comment on the cause of death.

Crown responded to the newspaper’s inquiries with the following statement: “OSHA found no reason to cite Crown in connection with the accident and noted in discussing their conclusion that Crown’s lift truck training and safety programs were in full compliance with all applicable safety standards. Crown continues our ongoing commitment towards the safest workplace possible.”

New Bremen Police Chief Mike Skinner said, Friday, that the police department completed its investigation of the incident and submitted the findings at least a month ago to the Auglaize County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges will be brought forth.

The Auglaize County Prosecutor’s Office could not be reached Friday.

