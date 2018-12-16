Walls come tumblin’ down

Michael and Lois Jamieson, of Springfield, watch as Dave Nagel Excavating employee Alan Saintignon, of New Bremen, starts tearing down a house located next to PNC bank on Michigan Street Saturday morning. Michael and his brother, David Jamieson, of Canada, grew up in the house.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News