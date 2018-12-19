125 years

Wednesday, Dec. 19, 1893

At the conclusion of Rev. Ayers address yesterday afternoon, an Associated Charities committee was appointed to look into the matter further of establishing such an organization in Sidney. Members of this committee are: Dr. H.E. Beebe, J.D. Dickensheets, John H. Wagner, S.J. Hatfield, Mrs. B. Slusser, and Miss Mattie Wilson.

100 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 19, 1918

Among several suggestions being made as a memorial to the men who served during the war is one for a Shelby County Liberty Library. In the erection of this building would be a pillar or tablet dedicated to each Shelby County boy who made the supreme sacrifice during the recent conflict. Additional tablets would contain the names of all the boys who entered service from this county. The building would also serve as the official headquarters for the Memorial Association itself.

———

The organization of a Sidney High basketball team is under way. For several weeks the boys have been practicing and from the appearance of the squad a team of considerable strength will defend the honors of Sidney High School. Games have already been arranged with Lima and Steele and Stivers High schools in Dayton.

75 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 19, 1943

Coach Paul Brown, mentor of the Ohio State Buckeyes, outlined the “Massilon system” when he spoke here last night at the annual Kiwanis football banquet. A trophy was presented to Dick Flanagan by Dr. Harry Barr on behalf of the Kiwanis club, and Coach John Kerekes was presented a gold football.

50 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 19, 1968

HOLLYWOOD – Elvis Presley may be in the over-30 generation now, but he still packs quite a wallop with tele-viewers. His recent one-hour special on NBC-TV was the top-rated show in the national television rankings for the week ending Dec. 8. Presley even unseated “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In,” which usually is the No. 1 program.

———

A Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS) soon will be installed in the Shelby County sheriff’s office and will be jointly used by the Sidney police department. The teletype system will link the city and county with a statewide data computer in Columbus and the National Crime Information Center in Washington D.C.

25 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 19, 1993

Two presidents of divisions have been named in an organizational change at Copeland Corp. of Sidney. Starting Jan. 1, Howard Lance will assume the new position of president of refrigeration. Tom Bettcher will begin in the new position of president of air conditioning.

———

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Canadian-style, government-financed health care system could cover every American at half the administrative cost and eventually cut the nation’s medical bill by $114 billion a year, the Congressional Budget Office says. Supporters of the American Health Security Act, a liberal alternative to President Clinton’s plan, said Thursday the independent analysis buttresses the case for their so-called single-payer plan.

———

Sketch: This drawing of a gingerbread house looks good enough to eat. It was created by Jake Sinclair, a sixth grader at Holy Angels Elementary School. There are now six shopping days left before Christmas.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-2.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org