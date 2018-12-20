Gun theft results in prison term; Port Jefferson couple jailed in forgery case

SIDNEY – A Sidney man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison in a case where he entered a home and stole a rifle with the resident asleep in the house. Also, a Port Jefferson couple were jailed on charges relating to a forgery case.

Several felony cases were heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court that resulted in incarceration orders.

Tariq Floyd Esom Hassan Vining, 21, incarcerated, was sentenced to serve 2 ½ years with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on a charge of theft of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

He was found guilty of entering a residence on Aug. 3 at 637 Marilyn Drive and stole a rifle while the resident was asleep. A person was home asleep during the burglary, online court records show.

A Port Jefferson woman entangled with the local court system through probation violations in two cases has been sentenced. Her roommate also received jail time from a case where they stole a person’s check, forged a signature, and cashed a check.

Megan R. Caskey, 28, and Jeremy Couchot, 35, both of 314 Wall St., Port Jefferson, went before Judge James Stevenson during probation violation revocation hearings held Dec. 13.

Caskey was sentenced to 12 months at the Marysville Reformatory for Women for each case. She was ordered to serve the sentences concurrently, or at the same time.

Couchot was sentenced to 10 days in the Shelby County Jail. He will report to jail on Jan. 4 and participate the work release program.

Caskey was originally found guilty of one count of forgery, a fifth-degree, when she forged the signature of another onto stolen checks. Placed on community control sanctions, probation authorities found she tested positive for drug and alcohol use.

She was also found guilty of possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, stemming from a drug-related arrest on Sept. 1, 2017. Couchot was originally found guilty of theft, a fifth-degree felony, for taking two checks belonging to another on Oct. 22, 2016.

Joshua S. Centers, 29, incarcerated, was sentenced to 12 months with the ODRC, on a count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He had been arrested on April 3, 2017, in possession of heroin.

Centers was ordered to continue his community control guidelines, including living at the Shelby Recovery Home as part of a previous probation revocation hearing. On Nov. 28, a probation officer filed court papers stating Centers had possessed and consumed alcohol, was keeping company with known felons, and had been unsuccessfully terminated from the recovery home.

Others sent to county jail

Several others were sentenced to serve time in the county jail on probation violation cases. They include:

• John McGee, 23, 121 S. Loramie Creek Drive, Fort Loramie, will spend 180 days in jail due to him testing positive for alcohol on Dec. 1. He was originally charged with attempted stopping after an accident, a fourth-degree felony.

He was guilty in connection with the death of Austin J. Brackman on Nov. 29, 2014. Brachman was a pedestrian when struck by a car driven by McGee.

• Robert Crawford, 22, 202 N. Walnut Ave., was ordered to serve 180 days in the county jail for a probation violation on original charges of attempted burglary and safecracking, both fourth-degree felonies. He was found guilty of breaking into a Fort Loramie residence on Dec. 22, 2016.

It was determined that Crawford had failed a drug test, lost his employment, and failed to appear at his probation appointments.

• Terry A. Carnes, 38, incarcerated, was ordered to serve 180 in jail after being placed on five years of probation on one count of attempted theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was found guilty of taking $2,400 on Oct. 16, 2017, to repair a building at 319 E. Court St., but never completed the work. He was also ordered to pay restitution and assessed the court costs.

Carnes reportedly tested positive for drugs and failed to report for his probation appointments.

• Anthony D. Taylor, 22, Piqua, was sentenced to 120 days in jail on an original charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. The jail term was ordered to be served consecutively with a case in Miami County.

Earlier this year, Judge Stevenson revoked Taylor’s $2,500 bond when he failed to appear in court. Taylor was arrested on May 19 in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Melissa M. Nicodemus, 35, 2648 Bridlewood Drive, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for a probation violation. Originally, she was sentenced to five years of community control, fined $200, assessed court costs on a charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Nicodemus was arrested on Feb. 20 in possession of Hydrocodone and Acetaminophen. She will report to jail on Dec. 27 and participate in the work release program.

• Austin James Depinet, 22, 514 Second Ave., was ordered to be held at the jail for 30 days for a probation violation. His original charge was attempted theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Depinet was found guilty of stealing a safe, cash and jewelry from a residence at 311 ½ Maple St. on March 1. He was first placed on five years of community control, ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, pay $1,156 in restitution, and, pay the court costs.

He will report to jail on Dec. 27 and participate in the work release program.

• Randall L. Landis, 25, at large, was jailed following a probation revocation bond hearing. Stevenson ordered a $5,000 bond be posted for his release.

His original conviction was for attempted trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.