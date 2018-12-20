Sharing the Christmas joy

SIDNEY — The generosity of the Shelby County community could be seen Wednesday and Thursday at the Sidney Salvation Army as families received their Christmas gifts and food through the Angel Tree program.

“It’s going great,” said Capt. Chastity Hansen. “We’ve given gifts and food to 300 families, which included 100 senior citizens on Wednesday. There are 500 children who will have a Merry Christmas this year. There have been a total of 900 people served this year.”

Donations through the Red Kettle Drive, the Christmas Angel program and food boxes, which include food donated by community members, were distributed during the two-day event.

“We’ve given out 3,000 pounds of turkey,” said Hansen. “And there were 270 canned hams distributed.”

Mark’s Bike collected 210 bicycles for children who had that item on their Santa’s wish list.

“The day’s almost over,” said Hansen, Thursday afternoon. “Our kettle collection is down” but she and her husband, Capt. Joseph Hansen, hope the final days of the drive will bring enough donations in to meet the organizations goal for the Christmas season.

Bell ringers will continue to man the red kettles until Christmas Eve. Kettles are located at Kroger, Walmart and Sidney Foodtowne. Bell ringers are there each day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I want to thank the community for all their support,” said Hansen. “Thank you, thank you, thank you. We couldn’t do this without the collaboration and partnerships and the generosity of the community.We are incredibly grateful.”

Little red kettles are located at businesses throughout the county. Locations include People’s Federal Bank, Anna and Jackson Center; Village Salon and Spa, Anna; Jenny’s Flower Shop, Botkins; and Everyday Technologies, Sidney Tire, Best Tire, Sidney Body CarStar, People’s Federal Bank, Downtown Barber Shop, The Medicine Shop, Hair Crush, Shoe Sensation, Sidney Shelby County Senior Center, Bunny’s Pharmacy, Sidney Flower Shop, Sidney Daily News, NAPA, Lochard’s Hardware, Clancy’s, Davis Meats, PSG Automotive,Carquest, Tim Horton’s Marathon on Hoewisher Road, Marathon on Fair Road, Buckeye Ford, Farm Stand Pizza, Shelby Beverage Dock, Dan Hemm’s, Alcove Restaurant, Ron and Nita’s, Ulbrich’s Bakery and Dekker’s Flowers.

The goal for this year’s Red Kettle Drive is $55,000.

Robert Ahrns, of Sidney, signs in to Thursday morning to pick up his toys and food from the Salvation Army's Christmas program. Signing him in is Jennie Rogers, of Sidney, who is a volunteer at the Salvation Army. Elizabeth Sellars, of Sidney, picks her toys and food up as Norm Nichols helps her with getting everything in her car Thursday during the Christmas distribution at the Salvation Army. Nichols is a seargent major at the Salvation Army.