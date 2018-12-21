Hall of Honor to add four

SIDNEY — Four new inductees were elected to the Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor this week and will be enshrined on April 12, 2019, in a ceremony in the Sidney High School auditorium beginning at 7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend this 26th annual event and the reception that follows in the adjacent gymnasium. The Hall will have 131 members with these additions.

Selection Committee Chairman Rudy Keister (SHS 1981) offered an overview of the selections.

“The Hall of Honor committee is quite pleased with the 2019 induction class. Music and education are center stage within this unique and deserving foursome. We are anxious for the Sidney schools community to learn about the great contributions these individuals have made in their vocations and home communities. These four emerged from a very strong field of candidates, many of whom could be elected in the future,” he said.

Three of the four are Sidney High School graduates, representing three decades. Three plan to be in Sidney for the festivities, including interactions with current students on the day of the ceremony.

This year’s honorees are:

• Tim Bickel (SHS 1967) went to college, returned to Sidney and the school district and never left. He taught briefly before moving into multiple administrative positions, most notably as director of curriculum for two decades. Following 35 award-winning years in education, he continues to pursue his second career at Dickman Supply in Sidney while amassing more than 40 years in the Sidney Rotary Club.

• Tom Clark (Trotwood Madison 1972) arrived in Sidney to teach and coach basketball in 1991. He became highly respected in both, especially his contributions to special education and the establishment of the Opportunity School to facilitate graduation and employment for many previously forgotten students. Clark continues to work part-time with the Opportunity School and is seen as a mentor by many current district employees.

• David Shadoan (SHS 1975), who maintains residences in both Sidney and California, has been called “the patriarch of the audio refinement industry.” His client list is a “who’s who” of music, including Neil Diamond and Toby Keith. Since 1980 he has owned Sound Image (Soundimage.com).

• Taylor Stayton (SHS 2003 ) is one of the top tenor singers in the world. He will be on a world tour in mid-April but will interact with the Hall of Honor and current students through other media and in-person when available. Taylorstayton.com tells the full story.

Specific individual biographies of each recipient will be released in the spring as the April 12 induction approaches.

“When we tell their full stories, we hope to make our community proud and to inspire current students, consistent with the Hall of Honor mission statement. This group’s mixture again includes local impact and excellence elsewhere. The Hall of Honor has always recognized both,” Keister concluded.