Santa helps out Salvation Army

Santa Claus made a quick trip to Sidney Saturday to assist the Salvation Army with its annual Red Kettle campaign. Bell ringers will be at the kettles through Christmas Eve while Santa prepares to make his world-wide trip delivering presents to children everywhere. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SantaKettle.jpg Santa Claus made a quick trip to Sidney Saturday to assist the Salvation Army with its annual Red Kettle campaign. Bell ringers will be at the kettles through Christmas Eve while Santa prepares to make his world-wide trip delivering presents to children everywhere. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News