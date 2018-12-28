SHS grad on mission to stop bullying

SIDNEY — Xavier Foy is on a mission: A mission to stop bullying in the city of Sidney.

“I want to start a program that will bring awareness to the community,” said Foy. “Children who are being bullying need a voice to speak for them. I feel like they’re not being heard.”

Foy has created a Facebook page supporting his efforts to stop bullying — Stop Bullying Page. He shares some of the stories he has heard from Sidney students on how they are being bullied.

“I heard one girl’s story,” said Foy. “The kids pick on her everyday. She has distanced herself from everybody.”

And that, said Foy, who is a 2008 graduate of Sidney High School, isn’t how a child should be growing up.

“I’m also working with Pastor Fred (Gillenwater) with the Russell Road Church about starting a mentoring program,” said Foy. “We’ll be meeting after the first of the year. We’re looking for mentors and people who want to participate.”

Foy is also selling T-shirts with the Stop Bullying logo on them. He’s looking for someone to help with merchandising the shirts.

Foy said he’s been “called to do this” anti-bullying program.

“God has called me to be here for these children,” said Foy. “We need parents to get involved to stop the bullying.”

He’d like to see agencies and churches get involved with the program, he said.

“We have to fix the bullying program in school and in the community,” said Foy. “Parents are paying taxes for their kids to have an education to succeed in life.

“We have to make sure these children are not falling through the cracks because they’re not speaking about what they are going through,” said Foy. “We have to let them know we are here for them.”

His first goal is to set up a community meeting. Plans are still in the works for the event.

The Stop Bullying Page is located on Facebook at https://bit.ly/2Q1fZMd.

For more information, or to assist Foy with the project, call 937-658-8236.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_StopBullyingPage-copy.jpg

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.